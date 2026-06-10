Here's Elizabeth Warren Encouraging Female Accusers to Come Forward and Tell Their Side of the Story

Earlier today Jonathan Turley reminded everybody that one of the candidates Democrats have been championing is "rape-mocking, sex-texting, Hamas-praising, Nazi-tattooed, veteran-abusing, self-proclaimed communist." Meet the new face of the Dem Party!

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Elizabeth Warren celebrated Graham Platner's win yesterday by praising him as a "fighter" (too soon, Liz):

Considering the women who have come forward about his being abusive, the word ‘fighter’ is a bad choice here. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 10, 2026

A “fighter” probably isn’t a way you want to describe this guy. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 10, 2026

Maybe "fighter" was preferable to "accused sex abuser with a Nazi tattoo."

Joe Concha spotted some interesting comments from Sen. Warren about making it easy for women with complaints to come forward. However, this clip is a few years old and obviously that desire has been suspended until further notice. Watch this:

Ok, journalists! The next time you get to interview @SenWarren - maybe play this clip from 2020 how outraged she was about Bloomberg having women sign NDAs while asking about her continued support for Graham Platner… pic.twitter.com/xh2kt48CAh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 10, 2026

We won't hold our breath waiting for any "journalists" interviewing Warren to throw that clip in her face.

She will divert and avoid as aways. It’s all in the name of power. — richarddacat (@straykatsrock) June 10, 2026

Warren's response would be something like "Donald Trump is destroying the country!"

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda. and domestic lunacy.

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