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Here's Elizabeth Warren Encouraging Female Accusers to Come Forward and Tell Their Side of the Story

Doug P. | 1:26 PM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Earlier today Jonathan Turley reminded everybody that one of the candidates Democrats have been championing is "rape-mocking, sex-texting, Hamas-praising, Nazi-tattooed, veteran-abusing, self-proclaimed communist." Meet the new face of the Dem Party!

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Elizabeth Warren celebrated Graham Platner's win yesterday by praising him as a "fighter" (too soon, Liz): 

Maybe "fighter" was preferable to "accused sex abuser with a Nazi tattoo." 

Joe Concha spotted some interesting comments from Sen. Warren about making it easy for women with complaints to come forward. However, this clip is a few years old and obviously that desire has been suspended until further notice. Watch this: 

We won't hold our breath waiting for any "journalists" interviewing Warren to throw that clip in her face. 

Warren's response would be something like "Donald Trump is destroying the country!" 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda. and domestic lunacy.

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