The last person who should EVER tweet about holding a gas mask is Eric Swalwell.

For obvious reasons.

You know it’s not a good thing for ol’ Farts-well when we cover him more than once in a week, but he has so many absolutely obnoxious and hilarious tweets about his experience on January 6 that we just can’t help ourselves. Talking about a gas mask? Having to fight? And WTF is wrong with his left leg?

Too funny.

Take a look.

At this time a year ago I stood on the House Floor w/ @RubenGallego and had a gas mask in my hand, listening to an officer tell us to follow an evacuation route. My coat was off in case we had to fight. pic.twitter.com/hwlvAz63T4 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2022

Eric. Dude. Never ever use the words ‘gas mask’. Trust us.

He looks confused, right? Not like he’s ready to fight.

We just can’t take this guy seriously.

Shouldn’t the people standing closest to you get dibs on the gas masks? — 🇺🇸All AmErican New Year (@Flipper628) January 7, 2022

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

See what we mean?

At least your tampon didn't fall out. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) January 6, 2022

Meep.

You are the hero we don't deserve. — Cranky "Insurgeddon 1/6" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) January 7, 2022

Not all heroes wear capes, but apparently, they do carry gas masks.

*snort*

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha there are guys who can fight and then there are guys like you. Talking shit, selling wolf tickets, and pissing yourself if a man yells 'boo!' in your general direction. Tough guy, LOL. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) January 7, 2022

"In CaSe We HaD To FiGhT!!!!!" BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! Nice try, Honeypot. pic.twitter.com/z0Iss81IUZ — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) January 7, 2022

In case you had to fight? pic.twitter.com/4s1K19TUUq — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 6, 2022

See a theme here.

Perfection.

Simple perfection.

"in case we had to fight" pic.twitter.com/fsEGhDxwF1 — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 7, 2022

Jazz hands isn’t fighting. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) January 7, 2022

Lmao🤣😂🤣wtf were you going to do? — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) January 7, 2022

Hahahahahahahahahahaha — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 7, 2022

Yeah, that sums it up perfectly.

***

