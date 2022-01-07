Imagine how much time and embarrassment the New York Times could save themselves if they just bothered to do a teeny, weensy, tiny bit of investigative reporting. Those evil top Republicans weren’t just skipping out on the festivities, you knobs.

They were at a funeral.

NYT would rather trash Republicans than bother with the truth.

Top Republicans were nowhere to be found at the Capitol on Thursday as President Biden and lawmakers marked a year since the Jan. 6 riot, reflecting the party's refusal to accept or address its own role in stoking the violent attack. https://t.co/DJf2ikJMxY — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 6, 2022

NYT is gonna NYT, but still.

From the New York Times:

Top Republicans were nowhere to be found at the Capitol on Thursday as President Biden and members of Congress commemorated the deadliest attack on the building in centuries, reflecting the party’s reluctance to acknowledge the Jan. 6 riot or confront its own role in stoking it. No Republican leader had announced plans to participate in any of the events at the Capitol to mark the attack that unfolded after throngs of supporters of former President Donald J. Trump stormed the building, nor have they said they would hold their own remembrances.

As we said up there if they had only bothered to do a little reporting.

Shameful.

To be fair though, if you read the entire article they did mention the funeral, and STILL went with the nasty tweet knowing full well where they were.

Seems shady, right?

Pretty wild @nytimes tweeted this out during the funeral for Senator Johnny Isakson which is where "Top Republicans were…to be found" today mourning their long-time colleague and friend. https://t.co/CPlTd35qV3 — Tim Cameron (@TimCameron) January 6, 2022

Wild indeed.

The New York Times activists are absolute garbage. GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson's funeral was today and that's were Top Republicans were today, January 6th, the day after January 5th. — Penne Loisi (@PenneLoisi) January 7, 2022

Top Senate republicans are attending the funeral of the recently deceased Georgia senator. How cynical is this nonsense from the New York Times? They must really think their readers are morons. — CaptainKrypton 🇺🇸 (@captain_krypton) January 6, 2022

Their readers really are morons.

As evident by the comments on the tweet/story itself.

