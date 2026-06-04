Bernie’s Panic Mode: Evades Platner Scandal Follow-Ups While Rumors of Even Darker Revelations Swirl

Bernie Sanders sounds nervous. X is abuzz with rumors there is more to come out about Graham Platner and it's even worse than all the things we've heard thus far. The country knows about Nazi tattoos, sexting while married, excusing rape and other odd Reddit comments. Still, there is more, allegedly.

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Q: Senator Sanders, are you confident in the assurances…



Bernie: “I'm not confident of anything. What's your question?”



Q: …of the assurances that you got from Graham Plattner that…



Bernie: “I didn't get any assurances, alright, we got other things to worry about right now.… — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 4, 2026

The other day, Bernie seemed confident there would be no new allegations. He confirmed Platner had confirmed as much. It doesn't seem Platner was being honest.

Such is the asymmetry of our politics and media that Paxton doesn’t have to give any assurances to Trump and Trump never has to be asked to justify his endorsement of corrupt adulterer Paxton. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/dheIzYSuiT — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 4, 2026

Womp-womp. Paxton has admitted to his issue. Platner hasn't and continues to try to cover them up.

When Bernie starts ranting about billionaires instead of talking about you, that’s his version of “no comment.” Kiss of death. https://t.co/jFB3m4q02j — Cincinnatus🏗️🚊🏙️🇺🇦 (@Cincinnatus56) June 4, 2026

At least some people are able to read between the lines.

I asked Sen. Bernie Sanders if there's concern sexual assault allegations could come out on Graham Platner after the #MESen candidate privately assuranced Dems there's no "credible" forthcoming claims



Sanders: "Who are you with?"



Me: "The Examiner."



Sanders: "Why don't we… — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) June 4, 2026

Oof! Bernie really, really wants to change the subject. What does Bernie know?

"Bernie it has just been discovered that the candidate you endorsed murdered an entire Iraqi nursery school class for sport, while working as a Blackwater merc. Do you stand by your support?"



"Why are we even talking about this? This is just a distraction from Single Payer and… https://t.co/gNVt4Jau1Q — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) June 4, 2026

People say that Bernie is a bad judge of character, but it would be more accurate to say that he simply doesn’t care about character at all. https://t.co/yyKqB9Pdpi — poorly whorly (@poorlyreasoned) June 4, 2026

It certainly seems that way.

Mr. R*pe Essay with the dodge. https://t.co/Q8dOECyiCh — Rita Powell (@Rizabellepow) June 4, 2026

Birds of a feather.

I guess this is how you end up hiring Briahna Joy Gray for your campaign https://t.co/WpkjjUPWfE — john (@john12948833) June 4, 2026

When Trump does his “Who are you with?” bit to the Press, the left clutches pearls like he just insulted their grandmother; meanwhile, Bernie… https://t.co/1vyehgzXsc — BullXBanta ❗️ (@BullBanta) June 4, 2026

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It's (D) different when they do it.

Bernie’s message disciple has somehow become even more ironclad.



From the Post? Why don’t we think about a post-billionaire economy?



From the Times? When will it be time for Americans to receive universal healthcare? https://t.co/zIqVjkUMcY — Work Union (@bigunionstrong) June 4, 2026

You could have asked him what he’s ever done about inequality except for talking about it — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) June 4, 2026

The answer is nothing. A big fat nothing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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