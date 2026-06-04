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Bernie’s Panic Mode: Evades Platner Scandal Follow-Ups While Rumors of Even Darker Revelations Swirl

justmindy
justmindy | 3:25 PM on June 04, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Bernie Sanders sounds nervous. X is abuzz with rumors there is more to come out about Graham Platner and it's even worse than all the things we've heard thus far. The country knows about Nazi tattoos, sexting while married, excusing rape and other odd Reddit comments. Still, there is more, allegedly. 

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The other day, Bernie seemed confident there would be no new allegations. He confirmed Platner had confirmed as much. It doesn't seem Platner was being honest.

Womp-womp. Paxton has admitted to his issue. Platner hasn't and continues to try to cover them up.

At least some people are able to read between the lines.

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Oof! Bernie really, really wants to change the subject. What does Bernie know?

It certainly seems that way.

Birds of a feather.

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It's (D) different when they do it. 

The answer is nothing. A big fat nothing.

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GRAHAM PLATNER

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Do NOT Forget This. EVER: Seb Gorka Comes Out Swinging at the Woke Right and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing Sam J.
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