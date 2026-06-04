'I'll Wear a Suit Every Day If You Drop Your Mistress Texts' — Fetterman's Nuclear Deal to Graham Platner

John Fetterman has a deal for Graham Platner (Phustle on Kik). Platner probably won't take the deal.

🔵 Fetterman on Platner: "Let me make a deal. I'll tell P-Hustle, I'll wear a suit every day, if he releases all those texts and messages that he's had... [with] the dozen women," pic.twitter.com/9iHW3jeA7g — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) June 4, 2026

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Fetterman says he'll wear a suit every day if Platner will release all the text messages he had with dozens of women while married. Sounds like a fair deal.

Fetterman is mad that Platner cheated on his wife rather than bombing schoolgirls in Iran



Involuntary commitment for Fetterman now https://t.co/3MnQseT6W7 — Fireborn (@firebornnn) June 4, 2026

This proposal made some of Fetterman's fellow Democrats big mad.

One thing about Fetterman these days is he calls ball and strikes and he doesn't care what party it angers.

This f****g freak will attack Platner over texts but not the Israel-blackmailed president over pedophilia. Guy is just an Israeli agent. https://t.co/d5vLkx7aQM — davey (@jerseyh0mo) June 4, 2026

Some Democrats are mad Fetterman won't attack President Trump over fake scenarios they make up in their head. Remember, Biden had all the same information on Epstein and not once did these freaks demand he release it. Now, it's all they talk about. They don't care about Epstein or sex trafficking. They just see it as a way to attack Trump.

How about @JohnFetterman instead talk about his status with his wife, since he wanted to talk about what @grahamformaine is doing in his love life. https://t.co/vwcyVBPD0m — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) June 4, 2026

Fetterman was with his wife the night of the White House Correspondent's Dinner when a Democrat tried to kill Trump. Apparently, they're fine.

The gorton fisherman won’t do that.



I’ll say this much for Fetterman…, at least he won in a battleground state in a much more unfavorable environment.



Maine ain’t a battleground state so dude should have no issues beating collins. https://t.co/t82Z7MDcFk — DR. Reesetheone1 since licenses aren't needed 😂 (@reesetheone1) June 4, 2026

Fetterman should be wearing suits to begin with. He’s making a total mockery of his own position. https://t.co/7gwf5A8qYI — The California Refugee (@NewsomRefugee) June 4, 2026

True, but a Senator in shorts is much better than a Senator with a Nazi tattoo and sexually assaulting women (allegedly).

We prefer senators who don't stroke out thh https://t.co/viTgtg1wUF — awareofwhatsgoingon (@RavenPolitical) June 4, 2026

Wow. That's kind of ableist.

Democratic Zionists will work much harder to defeat anti zionists then Republicans to prove their fealty https://t.co/PMQ5nQc0yN — Better Khal Saul 🍉 (@BreakingBraavos) June 4, 2026

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There is always a Democrat in the comments ready to make it about the Joos. So predictable.

GOP should be ashamed for co-opting a dude with mental issues to do their bidding. https://t.co/xbLzuKIHwS — Boba Femi (@WakandaPanda) June 4, 2026

Democrats should stop nominating candidates with mental issues, honestly.

I’m intrigued…Could we are least know the women’s ages at the time they were communicating? — Ars Sababa 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 (@ArsSababa) June 4, 2026

Stay tuned. Things are getting juicier.

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