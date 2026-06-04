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'I'll Wear a Suit Every Day If You Drop Your Mistress Texts' — Fetterman's Nuclear Deal to Graham Platner

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 04, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

John Fetterman has a deal for Graham Platner (Phustle on Kik). Platner probably won't take the deal.

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Fetterman says he'll wear a suit every day if Platner will release all the text messages he had with dozens of women while married. Sounds like a fair deal.

This proposal made some of Fetterman's fellow Democrats big mad.

One thing about Fetterman these days is he calls ball and strikes and he doesn't care what party it angers.

Some Democrats are mad Fetterman won't attack President Trump over fake scenarios they make up in their head. Remember, Biden had all the same information on Epstein and not once did these freaks demand he release it. Now, it's all they talk about. They don't care about Epstein or sex trafficking. They just see it as a way to attack Trump. 

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Fetterman was with his wife the night of the White House Correspondent's Dinner when a Democrat tried to kill Trump. Apparently, they're fine.

True, but a Senator in shorts is much better than a Senator with a Nazi tattoo and sexually assaulting women (allegedly). 

Wow. That's kind of ableist.

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There is always a Democrat in the comments ready to make it about the Joos. So predictable. 

Democrats should stop nominating candidates with mental issues, honestly.

Stay tuned. Things are getting juicier.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOHN FETTERMAN MENTAL HEALTH GRAHAM PLATNER

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Do NOT Forget This. EVER: Seb Gorka Comes Out Swinging at the Woke Right and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing Sam J.
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