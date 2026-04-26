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Truth Hurts, Malcolm: Democrats Slam Fetterman for Basic Common Sense on White House Security

justmindy
justmindy | 6:15 PM on April 26, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Apparently, some Democrats have a hard time hearing the truth. If the truth hurts, say 'OW' Malcolm. 

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John Fetterman made a perfectly reasonable and sane statement after the attempted shooting at WHCD last night. Of course, that enraged the Far Left. 

After last night, John Fetterman believes the Left needs to drop its objections to the White House ballroom. He believes it would be best if the White House had a place to stage events like this so the President and the Cabinet could attend safetly. 

Again, 'Fetterman's implosion as a human being' was simply saying he can see the reason now for a secure ballroom. This is what the Left sees as a moral failing.

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The Left has become so abnormal, normal beliefs are foreign to them. 

He's the only one who should sleep well at night. 

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They are so angry because he acts like a human being instead of some political zealot. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN WHITE HOUSE

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