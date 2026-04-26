Truth Hurts, Malcolm: Democrats Slam Fetterman for Basic Common Sense on White House Security

Apparently, some Democrats have a hard time hearing the truth. If the truth hurts, say 'OW' Malcolm.

Almost every day now my US Senator comes on this site to attack his constituents and many people who worked hard to elect him. Suggesting that they have “derangement syndrome” for opposing this administration.



You’re a mess @JohnFetterman — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) April 26, 2026

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John Fetterman made a perfectly reasonable and sane statement after the attempted shooting at WHCD last night. Of course, that enraged the Far Left.

We were there front and center.



That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.



After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these. pic.twitter.com/eeUBnlSe5y — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 26, 2026

After last night, John Fetterman believes the Left needs to drop its objections to the White House ballroom. He believes it would be best if the White House had a place to stage events like this so the President and the Cabinet could attend safetly.

John Fetterman's implosion as a human being needs to be studied. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 26, 2026

Again, 'Fetterman's implosion as a human being' was simply saying he can see the reason now for a secure ballroom. This is what the Left sees as a moral failing.

That's not true you shouldn't say that Malcolm you know better. — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) April 26, 2026

No- he is the normal one. All of the rest of you are out of your minds. @JohnFetterman If you ran for President I would vote for you because you are one of the few from either side who thinks like a rational human being. I applaud you for being true to yourself. pic.twitter.com/eFd1TK0Dgb — Digital Delilah (@kbop62) April 26, 2026

The Left has become so abnormal, normal beliefs are foreign to them.

I’m proud John Fetterman is one of my senators.



He’s the only Democrat in Congress with an ounce of common sense.



The mind-numbed lemmings of the party wouldn’t understand. — Butch Miller (@ButchM5573) April 26, 2026

Fetterman is the only normal one with a clear conscience among you. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 26, 2026

He's the only one who should sleep well at night.

The TDS is real and he’s not just your senator. He’s doing the right thing by saying y’all are going to far. — Flip Philly Red (@FPR215) April 26, 2026

No he’s not. He’s the smartest Democrat in the party. The rest of you need your heads examined.



Michael Murdock, US Navy Veteran — MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) April 26, 2026

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@SenFettermanPA is one of the ONLY voices of reason in the Democrat party right now. He understands common sense and your mental affliction of TDS. I appreciate him. Keep it up John!! — Bradley Waldrop (@BradleyWaldrop) April 26, 2026

He’s one of the few sane voices in the country on either side side.



How unsurprising the cultural Marxists that demand blind obedience oppose him. — Sum guy (@Chi1idip) April 26, 2026

They are so angry because he acts like a human being instead of some political zealot.

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