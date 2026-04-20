John Fetterman Stayed the Same ... Democrats Radicalized and Now They Want Him Gone

John Fetterman was a stable man after his bout with depression and treatment at a military medical facility. Since then, he's been clear eyed and sane. Unfortunately for Fetterman, the Democrats are not a balanced and rational group of people. He is actually all the things they hate now.

Oof. "Not a single Pennsylvania House Democrat in the delegation will say Fetterman should run for reelection as a Democrat" From @PunchbowlNews --> https://t.co/fydkp2HaNS

Want a sense of how tenuous Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) position is with Pennsylvania Democrats? Not a single Pennsylvania House Democrat in the delegation will say Fetterman should run for reelection as a Democrat.

Fetterman isn’t up for reelection until 2028. But Fetterman’s tendency to vote for President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, publicly criticize his fellow Democrats and appear non-stop on Fox News has led to speculation that the incumbent could switch parties or leave the Democratic Party.

Fetterman has repeatedly denied that he would become a Republican. But the Pennsylvania state GOP chair raised eyebrows this month when he said he was tracking whether Fetterman may switch to the GOP.

Inside the delegation. We wondered whether Pennsylvania Democrats on Capitol Hill would offer support for Fetterman’s reelection as a Democrat. No one would.

“My focus right now is on 2026, but I would just say I’d be very surprised if he ran in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), who’s been rumored to be eyeing a Senate bid in 2028, said.

Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.) is another lawmaker reportedly looking at a 2028 Senate run. Deluzio noted he and Fetterman have “serious disagreements” about the war in Iran, before adding “2028 is still a way off.”

“We’ll see what comes after ‘26,” DeLuzio said.

“That’s up to him,” Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) told us when asked if Fetterman should run for reelection as a Democrat. “At his own peril,” Lee added.

“My concern is entirely about him and his health, and I’ll let 2028 take care of itself,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) said. “I disagree with many of his votes.”

“It’s no secret that I’ve been disappointed with some of his votes and that I’m confused by it,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) added. ”But I’m not responsible for deciding whether he runs again.”

“I’m getting through 2026 first. I am not weighing 2028 now,” Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) said. “I’ll hold my tongue so I don’t get in trouble.”

“The voters will decide that,” Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) said about Fetterman’s future.