Yes, the #BareShelvesBiden tag is a huge PLOT by Catturd and other large right-wing accounts to make Biden look bad … sure, that’s it. LOL

It’s as if Caroline doesn’t understand why people are on Twitter in the first place and/or how hashtags actually happen. The truth really is she can’t accept so many people on Twitter think Biden sucks and blame him for the empty grocery store shelves all across the country. Oh, and the people claiming a winter storm is to blame are really adorable.

If you can’t deal with a hashtag, mute it.

Otherwise, if you complain about it (an entire thread, REALLY?!) it’s only going to trend MORE.

Just sayin’.

Jack Posobiec, CatTurd, Ryan Saavedra, James Lindsey, and a few others are behind the #BareShelvesBiden hashtag. This is in no way organic and I hope @Twitter will look into the use of prohibited third-party tools here. pic.twitter.com/hZx5DTx21M — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) January 10, 2022

In no way organic.

Because no right-leaning tag could possibly have actual supporters.

K.

Just parking this here, for no reason at all. https://t.co/UT7pjGD3yr — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) January 10, 2022

*yawn*

No, it’s really not.

Well, we suppose it’s interesting for someone in denial about the number of people in this country who currently think Biden is doing a crap job.

Post Millennial Article, shared by Jack Posobiec on Telegram, bragging about making #BareShelvesBiden trend, even though they couldn’t do it organically so I’m not sure why they’re bragging. pic.twitter.com/avptewej2y — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) January 10, 2022

She has zero proof that this wasn’t done organically and PS, it’s still trending and this editor with a rather large following played a rather large part in it. Just because it’s a hashtag she doesn’t like doesn’t mean real people aren’t behind it.

The arrogance of the Left is second only to their hypocrisy.

Wait is this a real complaint? How do you think things ever trend? People start them. If Twitter stops this the entire business model of half of scam PAC twitter — the Lincoln Project, Meidas touch, etc. will all be gone. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 10, 2022

BUT IT’S ONLY ORGANIC WHEN THE LEFT DOES IT, MAN.

LOOK, SHE POSTED ARTICLES AND STUFF!

Caroline is part of that crowd. She's just mad that her own tactics are being used against her side. — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) January 10, 2022

That. ^

And the Right is better at it.

Wait- you claim #BareShelvesBiden is trending because you believe they are using some kind of bot/tool instead of just people repeating? What's strange is it doesn't even autofill on Twitter when typing it in, but "Bare Shelves Trump" does. How does that work? — 🍾 P. Dawg Knight 🥂 (@PDawgKnight) January 10, 2022

Hey, Caroline.

Since you think this is NOT organic, can you check out Walmart, Kroger, Meijer stores in the greater Detroit metro area for beef chuck roast for us?

If you find it, I'll stop tweeting #BareShelvesBiden. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 10, 2022

I had not seen the hashtag but now that I know it pisses you off:#BareShelvesBiden @PolitiBunny — Stress Judo Coaching (@stressjudo) January 10, 2022

Why do you care if people display pics of bare shelves? #BareShelvesBiden — Vaccine-Free (@corrcomm) January 10, 2022

Because the truth hurts.

Wait, are you seriously saying that stores aren’t experiencing shortages? I saw it with my own eyes in multiple grocery stores this weekend, I just didn’t tweet about it. If Donald Trump were in office right now you would be all over this and if you so otherwise, you’re a liar — Willy Lee (@williefroman) January 10, 2022

Is that tweet a good way to show down the #BareShelvesBiden hashtag? Asking for a friend — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 10, 2022

Heh.

***

Related:

‘The real hero is *YOU*’: Iowahawk’s thread to guy who tweeted about watching his wife shovel after she worked a 12-hour-shift is BRUTALLY hilarious

How does that humble pie taste? ‘Triple-jabbed’ Geraldo Rivera shocked he has COVID, trips SPECTACULARLY over his HATEFUL tweets about the unvaccinated

‘1st Amendment much?’ Glenn Greenwald (and SO many others) DRAGS Judd Apatow for asking why FCC doesn’t just take Fox News’ license away

Recommended Twitchy Video