Someone close to Jon Reyes should probably tell him this tweet is not the win he thinks it is.

In fact, it’s really pretty embarrassing and awful.

He’s not only NOT helping her shovel the driveway, but he’s taking pictures of her doing it and tweeting about it.

Dude, pick up a freakin’ shovel.

Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO — Jon Reyes (@jonreyes204) January 8, 2022

Twitter was less than impressed.

Why aren’t you shoveling the driveway? — Leigh (@Leighincognito) January 9, 2022

I’m not sure what I’d kill my husband for first: watching me shovel after a 12 hour shift or tweeting about his watching. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 9, 2022

Why not both?

LOL.

Iowahawk took it upon himself to write a short thread:

Dude, if you can take window pics of your wife shoveling your sidewalk after her 12 hour hospital shift and live to talk about it, the real hero is *you*https://t.co/pfCS6HF761 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 9, 2022

… And live to talk about it, the real hero is you.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks babe, here's some breakfast, I'll be in the living room playing GTA pic.twitter.com/ABdQJudfIp — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 9, 2022

That’s truly the breakfast of champions!

Sorta.

Ok, so this editor would totally dig some Fruit Loops … keep the Tab.

I'm glad she's getting use out of that new snow shovel I bought her for Christmas — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 9, 2022

What a giver.

*snort*

My dude watching his wife from the window like: pic.twitter.com/NU87m47a2N — Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) January 9, 2022

Added to his Wiki?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Annnd we’re dead.

But, to his credit, he made her a sammich. — Rightward Therapist (@coninexile) January 9, 2022

Heh.

I don’t believe that I would have been able to take that picture as my wife would have started with the shovel inside first. — Richard Edinger (@RichardEdinger) January 9, 2022

Lol! Wow — Ⓜ️ark Holton (@MarkHolton) January 9, 2022

Just damn indeed.

***

Related:

How does that humble pie taste? ‘Triple-jabbed’ Geraldo Rivera shocked he has COVID, trips SPECTACULARLY over his HATEFUL tweets about the unvaccinated

‘1st Amendment much?’ Glenn Greenwald (and SO many others) DRAGS Judd Apatow for asking why FCC doesn’t just take Fox News’ license away

‘NOT how this works, bud.’ Marc Elias melting DOWN over Washington Examiner’s caricature cover of him (claims bigotry?!) BACKFIRES hilariously

Recommended Twitchy Video