Someone close to Jon Reyes should probably tell him this tweet is not the win he thinks it is.

In fact, it’s really pretty embarrassing and awful.

He’s not only NOT helping her shovel the driveway, but he’s taking pictures of her doing it and tweeting about it.

Dude, pick up a freakin’ shovel.

Twitter was less than impressed.

Why not both?

LOL.

Iowahawk took it upon himself to write a short thread:

… And live to talk about it, the real hero is you.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That’s truly the breakfast of champions!

Sorta.

Ok, so this editor would totally dig some Fruit Loops … keep the Tab.

What a giver.

*snort*

Added to his Wiki?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Annnd we’re dead.

Heh.

Just damn indeed.

***

