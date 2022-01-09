Geraldo Rivera is ‘astounded’ he has COVID since he is triply jabbed. Not only fully vaccinated BUT he has the booster.

Still caught it.

Remember when Biden was telling Americans the vaccine would keep people from catching COVID? Good times.

Shocked and embarrassed.

Looking at these tweets, he should be.

‘I have zero tolerance for anti-Vaxxers. Most of all, I detest vaccinated d*ck heads who urge the unvaccinated to fight for their freedom … ‘

‘It’s a pandemic of the UNVACCINATED.’

‘99% getting sick are UNVACCINATED.’

Think Geraldo will learn anything? Yeah … us either.

Same reaction.

We hope he is ok and gets better but LOL, this is karma in action.

Hope he is enjoying that humble pie.

***

