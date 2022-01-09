Geraldo Rivera is ‘astounded’ he has COVID since he is triply jabbed. Not only fully vaccinated BUT he has the booster.

Still caught it.

Remember when Biden was telling Americans the vaccine would keep people from catching COVID? Good times.

Geraldo rivera tests Positive and is astounded since he’s double 💉💉and Boosted Seems to be finally sinking in pic.twitter.com/JpdksXPDzI — Jilly⚡️XRP 🚀🔴🇺🇸🙏🏼 (@JillRTeamXRP) January 9, 2022

Shocked and embarrassed.

Looking at these tweets, he should be.

Triple jabbed Geraldo Rivera got COVID – said he was shocked. Let’s remind everyone what the jerk said about the unvaccinated … pic.twitter.com/PrZcsMO0xx — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 9, 2022

‘I have zero tolerance for anti-Vaxxers. Most of all, I detest vaccinated d*ck heads who urge the unvaccinated to fight for their freedom … ‘

‘It’s a pandemic of the UNVACCINATED.’

‘99% getting sick are UNVACCINATED.’

Think Geraldo will learn anything? Yeah … us either.

Has he sneezed on his grandchildren yet? Because that is – that could be a crime. — Narr Trek (@narrtrek) January 9, 2022

1st I hope he gets better

2nd BUHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Blueslover (@Kimberlake6) January 9, 2022

Same reaction.

We hope he is ok and gets better but LOL, this is karma in action.

It's very strange what one can pick up in Al Capone's vault. — Buck Fiden 🤡🌍 (@BuckFidenFJB) January 9, 2022

My favorite memory about Geraldo was when he took a flying chair to his GIANT nose. — Just Amy (@JustAmy15) January 9, 2022

Well the answer is simple… Rivera lied about being vaccinated. Cause if vaccines work and the boosters work, there is only one logical answer… — Eric Works to Pay for Farming (@eric_farms) January 9, 2022

I hope he's okay, but…. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Don S. (@DonCorvair) January 9, 2022

Hope he is enjoying that humble pie.

***

Related:

LIAR: Randi Weingarten claiming parents LOVE the steps they’ve taken to create ‘safe learning environments’ then DISABLING replies does NOT go well

‘1st Amendment much?’ Glenn Greenwald (and SO many others) DRAGS Judd Apatow for asking why FCC doesn’t just take Fox News’ license away

‘NOT how this works, bud.’ Marc Elias melting DOWN over Washington Examiner’s caricature cover of him (claims bigotry?!) BACKFIRES hilariously

Recommended Twitchy Video