If Randi Weingarten actually believed even half the nonsense she spews on Twitter, she wouldn’t feel the need to disable replies so only those in her echo chamber can respond to her. Not to mention, when anyone does this, it only makes things worse because it looks cowardly.

And like you can’t stand by your own tweet.

Take a gander:

Educators work to create safe environments for students to thrive, especially with the challenges COVID has created. And from all I have seen parents see it and give their kids’ teachers high marks for helping students meet their potential. We all see the challenges. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) January 8, 2022

Disabling replies?

Gosh, it’s almost as if Randi can’t handle the truth.

Talk about a group of people who completely and totally overplayed their hands and are now paying the price for it. Teacher’s unions are almost as unpopular as Congress … almost.

Turning off the comments tells us a lot. https://t.co/qZ0UqH2Vbs — Kim Parker (@Befrisco5) January 9, 2022

Don’t it?

Poor poor Randi. She can’t handle commentary except from her flock, so she turns off comments so she can feel validated in her echo chamber. https://t.co/UDtnBEAVMl — Brian thinking critically 🐊 (@BriCritically) January 9, 2022

Poor, sad, pathetic, Randi.

This reads.

Under your leadership more children 5-11 have committed suicide than died from COVID. https://t.co/RWAbs6TwnT — Miss Ainsley Hayes (@lepbet) January 9, 2022

Who TF do you think you’re talking to…3rd graders?!? Our children have suffered the most BECAUSE of you & your terribly run org! Our children missed too many meals & in person instruction & identifying critical personal & familial issues like child/drug abuse!

“F” grade for you https://t.co/UTQ51ajH11 — SoCal☘️𝕀𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕙𝔾𝕒𝕝💪🏼♥️🇺🇸 (@SoCalEdgyGal) January 9, 2022

Once again, she blocks replies. She doesn't want to hear from parents who are outraged by her school closings. https://t.co/6IeCbLvvA8 — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) January 9, 2022

She’d rather pretend parents are completely onboard and the only people voicing concerns are evil domestic terrorists and far far far right-wingers.

Except we all know better.

I’m an educator in a state where you held GREAT SWAY! My students have been irrevocably harmed by the policies you advised! How long has it been since you were a real teacher again? Don’t shut down my school! My kids need it! https://t.co/PmHX7PgPnn — Batgirl loves 🍊! (@republibrarian) January 9, 2022

Under your leadership, educators work to send kids home to learn ineffectively on Zoom. https://t.co/hRsBSmejtM — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 9, 2022

She really should resign.

"The measures we've taken have been overwhelmingly popular with parents" — ::shuts off replies:: *send tweet* https://t.co/Rz0qHpQkYw — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 9, 2022

Overwhelmingly popular.

Heh.

***

