Move OVER Flurona, make room for DELTACRON. *eye roll*

Doctor dubs new strain "deltacron" https://t.co/94OALDsmmu — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2022

Or you know, don’t, because this newest variant out of Cyprus is not really a new variant at all.

Take a gander:

Just a heads up. Regarding “Deltacron” or the “new variant” out of Cyprus. Please be aware those sequences being reported by media outlets right now appear to be due to contamination. It is NOT a new variant. — Chise 🧬🧫🦠💉 (@sailorrooscout) January 8, 2022

Imagine if media outlets actually WAITED to get all the facts before they reported on something like a new variant of COVID. Crazy talk, we know. No time for reality when there are millions of Americans to terrify into hiding and boosting and masking and then hiding and boosting and masking some more.

Per @PeacockFlu “they do not cluster on a phylogenetic tree and have a whole artic primer sequencing amplicon of Omicron in an otherwise Delta backbone.” — Chise 🧬🧫🦠💉 (@sailorrooscout) January 8, 2022

Science.

Who knew?

When processing several COVID samples at the same time, procedural failures can occur, and contaminations between samples with different variants occur. As @wanderer_jasnah says, it is PCR recombination due to contamination. Usually computational analysis can detect these flaws. — Chise 🧬🧫🦠💉 (@sailorrooscout) January 8, 2022

Good ol’ PCR tests.

Gotta love ’em.

If needed, GISAID is always accessible and can be found here: https://t.co/6qWAwmHUic — Chise 🧬🧫🦠💉 (@sailorrooscout) January 8, 2022

Dear Media,

You should visit the link.

Big kissies,

Twitchy Team

Regarding the number of samples. When you do a PCR run, with contamination present in your original sample, and your samples are on that same run you are simply replicating that contamination. As @STEMthebleeding so cleverly put it, think of xeroxing a piece of paper with an — Chise 🧬🧫🦠💉 (@sailorrooscout) January 9, 2022

ink spot on it. Every copy made will have that same ink spot. Per @PeacockFlu, the “Deltacron” sequences reported look to be quite clearly contamination and appear to have been sequenced by the same lab (possibly even on the same run as well) so they're not independent samples. — Chise 🧬🧫🦠💉 (@sailorrooscout) January 9, 2022

In other words, media, calm your t*ts.

***

Related:

‘1st Amendment much?’ Glenn Greenwald (and SO many others) DRAGS Judd Apatow for asking why FCC doesn’t just take Fox News’ license away

‘NOT how this works, bud.’ Marc Elias melting DOWN over Washington Examiner’s caricature cover of him (claims bigotry?!) BACKFIRES hilariously

‘Get a freakin’ room’! Nancy Pelosi DRAGGED for vomit-inducing, fan-girl letter inviting Biden to deliver his 2022 State of the Union address

Recommended Twitchy Video