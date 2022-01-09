Move OVER Flurona, make room for DELTACRON. *eye roll*

Or you know, don’t, because this newest variant out of Cyprus is not really a new variant at all.

Take a gander:

Imagine if media outlets actually WAITED to get all the facts before they reported on something like a new variant of COVID. Crazy talk, we know. No time for reality when there are millions of Americans to terrify into hiding and boosting and masking and then hiding and boosting and masking some more.

Science.

Who knew?

Good ol’ PCR tests.

Gotta love ’em.

In other words, media, calm your t*ts.

***

