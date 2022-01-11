Watching Ted Cruz grill FBI’s Jill Sanborn makes us wonder if he had a plan from the very beginning with all of this. Sure, a lot of people on the Right were angry with him for calling January 6 a terrorist attack but could there have been a method to his madness?

This was pretty damn good.

Watch.

Senator @tedcruz's Full Questioning Of The FBI At Senate Judiciary Hearing Today About Whether There Were FBI Informants Present On January 6th And Ray Epps "How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6th?" "Who is Ray Epps?" pic.twitter.com/Haufq3kym2 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 11, 2022

Who is Ray Epps?

You know, the big tall older man in the very obvious MAGA hat who consistently told people to go to the Capitol and even break in. The guy who has magically disappeared from the FBI’s ‘list.’

Her answer was interesting:

Senator @tedcruz: "Ms. Sanborn, who is Ray Epps?" Jill Sanborn: "I am aware of the individual, sir." pic.twitter.com/0rrY7ukDyx — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 11, 2022

Ok, so are we. That doesn’t mean we know who he is.

So who is he?

Ted took it a step further:

Senator @tedcruz Going Over The Footage Of Ray Epps On January 5th and 6th Senator Cruz: "Ms. Sanborn, was Ray Epps a FED?" Jill Sanborn: "Sir, I cannot answer that question." pic.twitter.com/yKJSHUr1eL — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 11, 2022

She cannot answer that question.

Why the Hell NOT?!

Senator @tedcruz Asks Why Ray Epps Was Removed From The FBI's January 6th Wanted List pic.twitter.com/FJeEuXNjFr — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 11, 2022

Something strange is afoot at the Circle FBI, kiddies.

.@SenTedCruz: "Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of January 6th? Yes or no?" FBI's Jill Sanborn: "I can't answer that." pic.twitter.com/Z5Sj1tSyNx — CSPAN (@cspan) January 11, 2022

Sure you can, Jill.

You just won’t.

Uh huh.

If the answer was "No" she could answer. — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) January 11, 2022

If the answer was no she could absolutely say that.

But she didn’t.

So …

So here’s a thought: Ted Cruz said the Jan 6 event was a terrorist attack for a reason. He knew about Epps,the Democrats & FED involvement in orchestrating the attack. He set the stage for what will come next as this is exposed. https://t.co/LjNWVORp0d — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 11, 2022

Interesting take, absolutely.

Because if they want to frame it as a terrorist attack and the feds actually orchestrated it?

*popcorn*

***

