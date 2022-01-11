Anytime Sarah Palin speaks the Left lose their freakin’ minds.

Even NOW.

Like many sane adults, Sarah found AOC’s comments about Republicans who criticize her ‘wanting to date her’ really stupid. Stupider even than what AOC usually says.

Watch:

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin reacts to AOC accusing her Republican critics of being sexually frustrated. pic.twitter.com/ubXafDtTR2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 11, 2022

Pretty creepy.

Pretty ‘junior-high’.

Yup.

And she’s spot on about AOC avoiding taking responsibility for her actions. It’s much easier for Sandy to claim people on the right only call her out for being a hypocrite because they want to date her instead of admitting even being triple-vaxxed, she still caught the virus. And considering she’s such a COVID mitigation supporter, that she went maskless and ignored social distancing in a state she is constantly complaining about is pretty damn hypocritical.

The freakout on Twitter has reminded us of the good ol’ days, EL OH EL.

wow… sarah palin talking about morals and sex and pound pound pound… how’s that even possible? — Free Thinking Arkansan (@3sonsBlessed) January 11, 2022

Hurr durr.

Sarah talking about sex and “pound, pound, pound” is the creepy subliminal! 🤮🤮 — John (@JohnToTheNth) January 11, 2022

What’s exposed is all the plastic surgery Sarah palin has had! My god I didn’t recognize her u til she opened her pie hole! — VIVA LA VIDA LOCA!misstorchie painter #Resister (@MisstorchieP) January 11, 2022

Such a deep and meaningful debate point.

That’ll show her.

BREAKING: Sarah Palin goes on a deranged Fox News rant saying that AOC has an “obsession with sex” and that liberals want to “pound, pound, pound” sex into the minds of the American public. RT IF THIS SOUNDS LIKE BIZARRE PROJECTION TO YOU! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 11, 2022

There was nothing deranged about what Sarah said … Occupy Democrats is projecting. Seriously, everything is BREAKING and retweet and OMG LOOK AT OUR CAPS LOCK WE’RE SO IMPORTANT AND OUTRAGED AND STUFF.

I have a message for @SarahPalinUSA pic.twitter.com/grP6eVB9Zi — T o n y G e e 🅣 (@theTonyGee) January 11, 2022

Sarah Palin says that AOC and liberals are “obsessed with sex”. Which is a weird thing to say, coming from a woman who has so many kids that she ran out of human names. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 11, 2022

Sarah Palin went on Fox News saying AOC is “obsessed with sex” and wants to “pound” that into the public’s head. Sarah, what’s it called when Republican men want to control my vagina? — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) January 11, 2022

As we said, Sarah may be the one woman in politics who can cause these people to meltdown year after year after year.

Hilarious, ain’t it?

***

