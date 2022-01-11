It’s like Bill Kristol wants to be wrong or something. Seriously.

He seems to think people are ‘woke’ if they acknowledge Trump didn’t win in 2020. Yeah, that’s not it. We realize he’s trying very very very hard to stay relevant, especially after the schlub endorsed Terry McAuliffe of all people, but this is rather embarrassing.

Maybe some research would have come in handy?

If acknowledging Trump’s defeat in 2020 means you “went woke” (as Trump says), then a very broad range of individuals—from Mike Pence to AOC!—are woke. Wouldn’t this be a good occasion to begin to gracefully retire this term, so often abused both by its champions and its enemies? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 11, 2022

His attempt at being super deep and meaningful is a hot mess.

It feels like that Buscemi meme, ‘How do you do, fellow kids?’

No. It would not be a good time to retire this term. Why don't you watch what you say instead of trying to determine what everyone else should say? — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) January 11, 2022

Because that’s Bill’s schitck.

He likes to pretend he’s smarter than everyone else and therefore everyone should listen to him.

Yeah, it’s silly.

If Trump legitimately thought there was fraud in the election, what should he have done? When he saw his claims being ignored and ridiculed in the courts, what should he have done? What would you have done? — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) January 11, 2022

All fair questions and none of which Bill will take the time to answer.

You really should seek treatment for your 'Strawman addiction'. — Snake Plushkitten – official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) January 11, 2022

Strawman addiction.

That works.

Heh.

Sorry, Bill.

The shoe fits, so wear it. pic.twitter.com/KavUDrbKMp — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) January 11, 2022

In this case, wear BOTH of them.

***

