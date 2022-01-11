Nothing says you’re not creepy pedos like exploiting the sexuality of a 13-year-old, LGBTQ Nation.

Wow.

We get it, they hate Ted Cruz but c’mon, she’s 13 and this is creepy AF.

Ted Cruz’s teen daughter comes out as bisexual https://t.co/aVPqjGxmZ0 — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) January 10, 2022

From LGBTQ Nation:

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) daughter, Caroline, has reportedly come out on social media as bisexual while castigating her father’s far-right political views. In a video posted to TikTok, she also accuses her parents of digitally altering a photo for the family Christmas card to make her clothing look more conservative. “A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” she said. “But I really disagree with most of his views.”

Again, she’s 13.

Please, name one 13-year-old who agrees with their parent’s views.

Jackas*es.

Big time.

This is the kind of crap that only hurts your cause. She's a kid that just happens to by a pol's daughter. She is finding her way in life and you are using her as a political tool. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 11, 2022

Bingo.

Tweeting about child sexuality is a bad look, but that's kind of your brand. — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) January 11, 2022

You just outed someone who said she hasn’t told her father… — James, Desert District Guy (@JamesTheTweeter) January 11, 2022

Like why publish this tho — Matt (@duartecomacho) January 11, 2022

Attention.

To hurt Ted Cruz.

Clicks and taps.

They’re hateful as*holes.

The list goes on and on.

Alright pedo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 11, 2022

From a group that's pretty touchy about what people say about your community, you thought it was a good idea to write about a 13 year old kid. You self-involved, self righteous bastards. — marnes (@marnes) January 11, 2022

Leave the kids alone. I don't care which political party their parents represent, and how much of a "social media hero" you might get. I'm old enough to remember when experimentation was just that. Leave it be. — Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) January 11, 2022

You people are assholes, I don't care what side of the political fence you are on this is beyond the pale. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) January 11, 2022

Beyond the pale.

That works.

Ted Cruz is fair game, he’s a public figure. To write a story about a 13 year old is disgusting. — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺🍊 (@krashafamily) January 11, 2022

She’s a child. What the hell is wrong with you? — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) January 11, 2022

How long ya’ got?

***

