Nothing says you’re not creepy pedos like exploiting the sexuality of a 13-year-old, LGBTQ Nation.

Wow.

We get it, they hate Ted Cruz but c’mon, she’s 13 and this is creepy AF.

From LGBTQ Nation:

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) daughter, Caroline, has reportedly come out on social media as bisexual while castigating her father’s far-right political views.

In a video posted to TikTok, she also accuses her parents of digitally altering a photo for the family Christmas card to make her clothing look more conservative.

“A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” she said. “But I really disagree with most of his views.”

Again, she’s 13.

Please, name one 13-year-old who agrees with their parent’s views.

Jackas*es.

Big time.

Bingo.

Attention.

To hurt Ted Cruz.

Clicks and taps.

They’re hateful as*holes.

The list goes on and on.

Beyond the pale.

That works.

How long ya’ got?

***

