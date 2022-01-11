Nothing says you’re not creepy pedos like exploiting the sexuality of a 13-year-old, LGBTQ Nation.
Wow.
We get it, they hate Ted Cruz but c’mon, she’s 13 and this is creepy AF.
Ted Cruz’s teen daughter comes out as bisexual https://t.co/aVPqjGxmZ0
— LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) January 10, 2022
From LGBTQ Nation:
Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) daughter, Caroline, has reportedly come out on social media as bisexual while castigating her father’s far-right political views.
In a video posted to TikTok, she also accuses her parents of digitally altering a photo for the family Christmas card to make her clothing look more conservative.
“A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” she said. “But I really disagree with most of his views.”
Again, she’s 13.
Please, name one 13-year-old who agrees with their parent’s views.
Jackas*es.
— Hazy shade of Ordy (@ThatAmish1) January 11, 2022
Big time.
This is the kind of crap that only hurts your cause.
She's a kid that just happens to by a pol's daughter. She is finding her way in life and you are using her as a political tool.
— Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 11, 2022
Bingo.
Tweeting about child sexuality is a bad look, but that's kind of your brand.
— FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) January 11, 2022
You just outed someone who said she hasn’t told her father…
— James, Desert District Guy (@JamesTheTweeter) January 11, 2022
Like why publish this tho
— Matt (@duartecomacho) January 11, 2022
Attention.
To hurt Ted Cruz.
Clicks and taps.
They’re hateful as*holes.
The list goes on and on.
Alright pedo
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 11, 2022
From a group that's pretty touchy about what people say about your community, you thought it was a good idea to write about a 13 year old kid. You self-involved, self righteous bastards.
— marnes (@marnes) January 11, 2022
Leave the kids alone. I don't care which political party their parents represent, and how much of a "social media hero" you might get.
I'm old enough to remember when experimentation was just that. Leave it be.
— Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) January 11, 2022
You people are assholes, I don't care what side of the political fence you are on this is beyond the pale.
— Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) January 11, 2022
Beyond the pale.
That works.
Ted Cruz is fair game, he’s a public figure. To write a story about a 13 year old is disgusting.
— Ryan 🇺🇸👨👩👧👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺🍊 (@krashafamily) January 11, 2022
She’s a child. What the hell is wrong with you?
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) January 11, 2022
How long ya’ got?
***
