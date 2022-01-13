THEY’RE ONTO THE GOP! The filibuster is a plot … and a racist one at that … against Kamala Harris.

Yeah, that’s it.

Look for yourself, we’re not even making this nonsense up.

The vice president has constitutional rights, too.https://t.co/jheRyFwJJJ — The New Republic (@newrepublic) January 13, 2022

From The New Republic:

Over the course of many years and many think pieces, the case against the filibuster has been laid out. Typically, critics of the Jim Crow relic invoke various historical facts (some of which have apparently been lost on, or willfully ignored by, certain critical members of the Senate), as well as an array of practical and prudential bases. Onto the pile, however fruitlessly, let us add another: The filibuster is a plot against Vice President Kamala Harris—to take away her constitutional right to vote.

Holy sh*t.

Really?

But this part, this is the dumbest:

By a quirk of history, the plot against America is now also a plot against a Black woman’s right to vote. Who says the vice president has nothing to do?

*sigh*

So… for a couple centuries, the evil members of each minority party have been waiting for Kamala Harris? Any alien abduction or Bigfoot stories you'd like to lay on us? — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) January 13, 2022

Why did Democrats use the filibuster 327 times against Republicans and Trump if it was so bad? — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) January 13, 2022

Right?

Were Democrats plotting against Mike Pence then?

So dumb.

This is 7 different flavors of stupid — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) January 13, 2022

This is an insult to seven different flavors of stupid everywhere.

Apparently, you have to be an idiot to get published these days. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) January 13, 2022

We’ll try not to take this personally.

HA HA HA HA HA

Per the article, the Constitution "created a bicameral legislature, with each house operating by majority rule". I can't find that in the Constitution. 2/3 for convictions/ expulsions and veto over-rides. Set their own rules otherwise is what I see.https://t.co/0HtvCg3B2m pic.twitter.com/dvdR1KcYEH — Tom Maguire (@Tom_Maguire) January 13, 2022

BUT IT’S A PLOT.

Bahahahahahahahahaaaaaa — The Cocaína (@MrNukemCocaine) January 13, 2022

It’s not evenly split there’s 52 votes in bipartisan opposition so she doesn’t get to cast a vote. Also filibuster isn’t unconstitutional. It’s an inconvenience to a majority party. pic.twitter.com/GlBeBCsF1q — Omicron Prime 🗽 (@Armyfool1) January 13, 2022

Increase her fiber intake. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) January 13, 2022

That’s good advice for all of us.

Wtf is this ? lol — john palomino (@johnpalomino) January 13, 2022

Fair question.

***

