Only 28% of Hispanics approve of Biden?

OUCH-VILLE, population you, bro.

Hispanic approval at 28% is deadly for Biden, not to mention 25% Independent approval. I've never seen anything like this. https://t.co/DkGKZbmsba — Alec Mazo (@Alec_Mazo) January 12, 2022

And 25% with Independents.

Wow wow wow.

We’ve never seen anything like it either but hey, 81 MILLION people voted for this mess so yay.

Iowahawk’s response is pretty damn spectacular:

There ya’ go.

the nerve of these ungrateful Latinxes, after all the kindly missionary Oberlin cat ladies have done to modernize their backward language — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 12, 2022

Right?! The nerve.

Oberlin cat ladies …

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not all heroes wear capes. — politicallyhomeless (@moderatecanuck) January 13, 2022

They even gave Hispanics a semi-scientific name. Latinx sounds a lot like Lasix. — sinz54 (@sinz54) January 12, 2022

It sounds like a really uncomfortable and horrible medical procedure.

Or a med for erectile dysfunction.

They're trying to neuter a gendered language — Marshall Applewhite (@ParkeDavis1) January 12, 2022

Yup.

And they’re losing because of it.

Well, and other things like record-breaking inflation, but that too.

***

