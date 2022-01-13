Only 28% of Hispanics approve of Biden?

OUCH-VILLE, population you, bro.

And 25% with Independents.

Wow wow wow.

We’ve never seen anything like it either but hey, 81 MILLION people voted for this mess so yay.

Iowahawk’s response is pretty damn spectacular:

Trending

There ya’ go.

Right?! The nerve.

Oberlin cat ladies …

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It sounds like a really uncomfortable and horrible medical procedure.

Or a med for erectile dysfunction.

Yup.

And they’re losing because of it.

Well, and other things like record-breaking inflation, but that too.

***

Related:

OMG, he’s right! LOL! Ben Shapiro puts Biden’s bottom-of-the-barrel approval rating into hilarious (and seriously painful) perspective

‘You. Elected. Him.’ People are rubbing ALL the salt in #NeverTrumpers David French and Stephen Hayes’ wounds from their buyer’s remorse with Biden

‘Who is Ray Epps?’ Watching FBI’s Jill Sanborn SQUIRM as Ted Cruz grills her about FBI involvement with January 6 is worth ALL the popcorn (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenHispanicsIowahawkLatinxWhite Liberal Women

Recommended Twitchy Video