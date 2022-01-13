Joe Biden’s approval rating is seriously in the toilet.

When the movie Ishtar is more popular?

Note for those readers who may not be old enough to be familiar with the disaster that IS Ishtar: Ishtar is a 1987 American adventure-comedy film written and directed by Elaine May and produced by Warren Beatty, who co-starred opposite Dustin Hoffman. The story revolves around a duo of incredibly untalented American songwriters who travel to a booking in Morocco and stumble into a four-party Cold War standoff.

And it sucked.

Case in point.

Joe Biden now has a lower approval rating than "Ishtar." pic.twitter.com/Z3tHPifk8y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 13, 2022

Oof, Creepy Uncle Biden.

That is SERIOUSLY bad.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

this is funnier than the movie — chip black (@chipblacklabel) January 13, 2022

A sign that more than 1/3 of the nation is still hopelessly lost. — Crypto Gordon Freeman (@CryptoSatireMan) January 13, 2022

Yeah.

We’re honestly shocked his approval is that high.

Ishtar made more sense. — Charles R Coffey II (@Coffey3C1) January 13, 2022

Ishtar for President 2024! — Daniel Hoffman (@ds_hoffman) January 13, 2022

DUDE. DON’T GIVE DEMOCRATS ANY IDEAS.

I'm surprised he has any rating at all. — Enriquegonzalez (@fjoebirren) January 13, 2022

Yeah, we made a similar face.

And then snort-laughed.

***

