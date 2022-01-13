Biden promised to unite us. So much for that.

And maybe it’s just us, but Biden’s speech about voting ‘rights’ sounded a lot like something Obama would have delivered while he was president. Biden is usually a hot mess, but the level of disdain and outright hatred for his fellow man was much more Obama than Joe.

Tulsi Gabbard also called out the president for his comments:

Hillary’s calling tens of millions of Americans deplorables was divisive & disgusting. But Biden has gone further, calling those who disagree with his actions & policies domestic enemies, traitors, and racists. Biden promised to unite us, but he is doing all he can do divide us. pic.twitter.com/1XKS9rfZQT — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2022

And as usual, the moment she steps out of line her pals on the Left lost their damn minds over her tweet. So much so that her name trended.

Tulisi is for voter suppression? — Fantasy Football Shark (@JerseyShore411) January 13, 2022

FFS, asking for Voter ID and banning ballot harvesting is not voter suppression.

Is a bunch of money from @FoxNews really worth selling out *this* hard? — Oliver Kendall (@owskendall) January 13, 2022

Huh?

To be fair, she called “half” of his followers “deplorables”. That was generous. — Jeff Silk (@jsilk9) January 13, 2022

Thank you for posting that clip of Biden's speech. I was proud of him for taking a strong stand against vote suppression. Of you, not so much. — Michael Esposito (@meesposito) January 13, 2022

We’re sure Tulsi is really worried about whether or not Michael here is disappointed in her.

Tulsi really wants a Fox show folks — Mayday! Mayday! (@matthewmaybanks) January 13, 2022

At the rate she’s going she may get a gig at OANN. — Magnolia Viper (@OleanderNectar) January 13, 2022

Every time we think these people can’t get any dumber, they do.

True story.

I liked you more when you had integrity and really cared. Now you just say whatever sounds good on Fox News. — Kenneth MacMillan (@kenmacii) January 13, 2022

He is speaking the truth! Get on the right side of democracy — Juanita Campbell (@Juanita21272085) January 13, 2022

People cheering for an authoritarian calling people who disagree with him traitors think they’re on the right side of democracy.

Told you, stupid.

Stop twisting his words to make yourself relevant. POTUS is not calling anybody anything. He's asking people to pick a side. — ScorpioRoze 🦂🇺🇸 😷 (@ScorpioRoze) January 13, 2022

He literally is calling people names on that side, bro.

FFS.

The truth hurts, apparently. — Manuel Herrera (@MdHerrera5) January 13, 2022

Let’s not pretend any of these people would recognize the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

***

