SCOTUS did the right thing with the Biden mandate, so the Left is losing their minds … as usual.

We should probably follow that up with losing their minds more than USUAL.

And since we’re such givers, we went out and grabbed a few of the more insane:

I want everybody to remember that the Supreme Court has said the government doesn't have the authority to make people wear a mask when it later says it *does* have the authority to force women to give birth against their will. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 13, 2022

Huh?

Speechless except when it comes to taking the Lord’s name in vain.

Typical.

If the Supreme Court striking down the vaccine/testing requirements for large employers infuriates you, wait until this summer when they overturn Roe. The Supreme Court will seal its fate as an illegitimate entity counter to democracy and we must make sure it hears our voice! — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) January 13, 2022

Man, we can only hope they overturn Roe.

So many of these people are just clueless about how this all works. SCOTUS justices are appointed for a lifetime, so no amount of bellyaching and shrieking will change anything from people making their voices heard.

BREAKING: Supreme Court stops Biden's vaccine mandate for large businesses but will allow the mandate for most healthcare workers. Once again, we see the conservative Trump-stacked court endangering the American people. RT IF YOU THINK IT'S TIME FOR BIDEN TO STACK THE COURT! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 13, 2022

Couldn’t be a freakout piece without at least one tweet from our pals at Occupy Democrats.

RETWEET IF YOU AGREE.

EL OH EL.

SCOTUS sitting in the safety of its ivory tower vaccinated & protected cocoon blocks large employer vaccine mandate so that less privileged Americans continue to be at risk to Covid-19 but allows mandate for healthcare workers – so they can be treated safely if they get sick… — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) January 13, 2022

No one has said you can’t take the shot.

They’re just saying the government can’t force your employer to force you to take the shot.

This is not difficult.

And if the shot works that well, if Shanlon and the rest of these whiners get their shots, why do they care?

The Supreme Court just blocked Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses. Wow! Clarence Thomas wants you dead. Amy Coney Barrett wants you dead. Brett Kavanaugh wants you dead. The SCOTUS wants you dead. — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) January 13, 2022

OMG THIS IS RIDICULOUS.

The Republican @Scotus is trying to murder us in our workplace & @GOP is trying to take away our constitutional right to vote. #GOPDomesticTerrorists — James DeFrance (@DefranceJames) January 13, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA … sorry, but this is nuts.

The SCOTUS ruling will further cement the ability of the minority to decide what is best for the majority of citizens. I shudder to think how they've hamstrung the federal response to any manner of crises. Whether guns, or COVID, it's clear SCOTUS wants the US to fail. — Jay (@shadesofjay) January 13, 2022

Or, and hear us out, SCOTUS did their job.

This SCOTUS continues to put corporate profits and partisan power over public health and decency. Republicans packed the court and this is the outcome. It’s time for a court that once against cares about people, science and justice. — Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) January 13, 2022

Corporate profits.

Huh.

Don’t remember seeing that in the Constitution.

SCOTUS wants you to die of COVID. https://t.co/hIIvvqaz4j — Chris Michael Smith (@ChrisMichael85) January 13, 2022

No.

But whatever makes you feel better, lil feller.

SCOTUS: Big business is under no obligation to do anything to protect their employees from communicable diseases The new and improved working class oriented Republican party: YASSS QUEEEEN! 😍 — Name cannot be blank (@youmissat) January 13, 2022

Seriously, these are some of the dumbest tweets we’ve ever seen.

And we cover AOC, Alyssa Milano, and Kamala Harris a lot.

Well, enjoy the Forever-Plague everybody.#scotus — Skippy the Skeptic (@SkepticalSkippy) January 13, 2022

Except you know, the shot doesn’t actually stop transmission but whatever.

Republicans Would rather 1 billion die instead of taking this professionally crafted and god given vaccine that is proven by science to be safe and effective for all ages. — 😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️ (@yahmonarch) January 13, 2022

REEEEEE!

Once again Republican doing their best to kill as many Americans as humanly possible. Standing in the way of every effort to end this pandemic. — Life liberty and justice for all. (@Dr_Dan_Nelson) January 13, 2022

*sigh*

There are SO MANY … if you want to see some of the most pathetic tweets imaginable just go out and search SCOTUS on Twitter.

This is just a small fraction of the insane out there.

***

