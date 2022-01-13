SCOTUS did the right thing with the Biden mandate, so the Left is losing their minds … as usual.

We should probably follow that up with losing their minds more than USUAL.

And since we’re such givers, we went out and grabbed a few of the more insane:

Huh?

Speechless except when it comes to taking the Lord’s name in vain.

Typical.

Man, we can only hope they overturn Roe.

So many of these people are just clueless about how this all works. SCOTUS justices are appointed for a lifetime, so no amount of bellyaching and shrieking will change anything from people making their voices heard.

Couldn’t be a freakout piece without at least one tweet from our pals at Occupy Democrats.

RETWEET IF YOU AGREE.

EL OH EL.

No one has said you can’t take the shot.

They’re just saying the government can’t force your employer to force you to take the shot.

This is not difficult.

And if the shot works that well, if Shanlon and the rest of these whiners get their shots, why do they care?

OMG THIS IS RIDICULOUS.

HA HA HA HA HA HA … sorry, but this is nuts.

Or, and hear us out, SCOTUS did their job.

Corporate profits.

Huh.

Don’t remember seeing that in the Constitution.

No.

But whatever makes you feel better, lil feller.

Seriously, these are some of the dumbest tweets we’ve ever seen.

And we cover AOC, Alyssa Milano, and Kamala Harris a lot.

Except you know, the shot doesn’t actually stop transmission but whatever.

REEEEEE!

*sigh*

There are SO MANY … if you want to see some of the most pathetic tweets imaginable just go out and search SCOTUS on Twitter.

This is just a small fraction of the insane out there.

***

