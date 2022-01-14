At this point, it would be more newsworthy if Biden told the TRUTH.

RNC Research really and truly tore President Can’t Tie His Shoes a new one in this thread after Biden claimed he was ‘first arrested’ while he was at a civil rights protest. Now, those of us who have been paying attention to the old liar know he was besties with Robert KKK Byrd and pals with Strom Thurmond so the idea that he attended a civil rights protest, let alone got arrested at one, is ridiculous.

But still, RNC Research came in with some serious receipts:

Serial race baiter and chronic liar Joe Biden loves to claim he was arrested, but there is no evidence to suggest his stories ever happened. THREAD ⬇️ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

During his speech in Georgia this week, Biden claimed the “first time” he was “arrested” was at a civil rights protest. There is zero evidence this happened. Biden’s story is completely false.pic.twitter.com/VcKVS2hrN8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

Completely false.

Totally false.

LIE LIE LIE.

And doing this in Georgia … really Joe?

In 2020, Biden bizarrely claimed he was arrested in South Africa in the 1970s while attempting to see Nelson Mandela. There is absolutely no evidence — anywhere — to suggest this ever happened. pic.twitter.com/zFZ8iZyVvl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Was this before or after he fought that Corn Pop guy?

Biden told this fake story twice more in the following week. When pressed on it, Biden admitted he was not, in fact, arrested in South Africa — but, rather, was “stopped” at the airport. pic.twitter.com/PnaN5Yhv4C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

Sort of like how his kitchen fire was just like thousands of Coloradans losing their homes in a fire, right?

This freakin’ guy.

In 2008, Biden claimed he was “arrested” at Ohio University in the 1960s after he snuck into a female dorm. “I walked into their dormitory and was immediately arrested.”https://t.co/yCbGGHwbsv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

Lie.

In 2012, chronic liar Joe Biden changed his story, saying he actually “did not get arrested… but almost did.” There is no police record or any documentation supporting Biden’s claim. pic.twitter.com/NLJcZkPPFe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

Plagiarizer.

Liar.

Democrats (and Never Trumpers) sure can pick ’em.

In 2016, Biden said he was “arrested” after trespassing on the Senate floor in 1964. That didn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/Qcbp3LoqjY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

Good Lord.

Has this guy ever told the truth?

Getting arrested is the one family tradition in which Joe Biden *hasn’t* engaged. https://t.co/XXzIYBhicR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

Oh DAMN.

***

