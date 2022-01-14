At this point, it would be more newsworthy if Biden told the TRUTH.

RNC Research really and truly tore President Can’t Tie His Shoes a new one in this thread after Biden claimed he was ‘first arrested’ while he was at a civil rights protest. Now, those of us who have been paying attention to the old liar know he was besties with Robert KKK Byrd and pals with Strom Thurmond so the idea that he attended a civil rights protest, let alone got arrested at one, is ridiculous.

But still, RNC Research came in with some serious receipts:

Completely false.

Totally false.

LIE LIE LIE.

And doing this in Georgia … really Joe?

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Was this before or after he fought that Corn Pop guy?

Sort of like how his kitchen fire was just like thousands of Coloradans losing their homes in a fire, right?

This freakin’ guy.

Lie.

Plagiarizer.

Liar.

Democrats (and Never Trumpers) sure can pick ’em.

Good Lord.

Has this guy ever told the truth?

Oh DAMN.

***

Related:

Welp, Lefties are handling SCOTUS blocking Biden’s mandate really well … PSYCH, here are some of the most batsh*t tweets (grab some popcorn)

‘Herpes of politicians’ Hillary Clinton poking her evil head out to quote Barack Obama in push to nuke the filibuster goes SO very wrong

‘She friggin’ drunk’?! While praising Biden’s hateful comments about Americans, Nancy Pelosi TRIPS spectacularly over his admiration for Strom Thurmond

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arrestedBidencivil rights movementfakeliar

Recommended Twitchy Video