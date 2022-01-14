The mainstream media is terrified of Joe Rogan.

And jealous of him, so very jealous.

So they’re trying to censor and shut him down claiming he’s dangerous because he’s sharing misinformation and stuff. Forget these same jackwads have been pushing all sorts of misinformation (Russian collusion anyone?) for DECADES, Rogan is super popular and not beholden to any corporate agenda and he’s free to say what he wants so he must be destroyed.

*so many eye-rolls*

Ben Shapiro dropped them all.

I assure all of those — particularly those in the media — calling for Joe Rogan's censorship, Joe is laughing at you. And he should be. He's willing to talk with pretty much anybody, he isn't beholden to your corporations, and his audience dwarfs yours BECAUSE of those things. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 14, 2022

Yeah, Joe’s not overly worried about the mainstream media trying to shut him down. Honestly, when they do this, it only makes him more relevant and brings in more listeners. We imagine Joe loves it when they complain about him.

He reach grows as the usual suspects condemn him. — Paul Morelli (@PaulOPinion) January 14, 2022

Yup.

The media is mad because they want to date him — J D-licious (@jdforecast) January 14, 2022

THAT’S IT!

We knew it all along!

If only politicians would adopt this approach. — Corleone Solo (@CorleoneSolo) January 14, 2022

Main Stream Media ratings be 👇 pic.twitter.com/hO6Bw3xGJ8 — HODLingFool (@HODLingFool) January 14, 2022

I love the dialogue, especially when it’s two different points of view. They talk to each other. — Rael Mussell (@RaelMussell) January 14, 2022

They’ll never get it… — jay (@jay24188255) January 14, 2022

Nope.

And that’s why they’re in the mainstream media.

You know Joe loves it.

***

Related:

You new here?! LOL! People POINT AND LAUGH at The Daily Beast for acting SURPRISED that Biden is ‘just as divisive as Trump’

Umm … so? Amy Siskind going straight-up mean girl with ‘insider info’ thread on Kyrsten Sinema deliciously BACKFIRES because it’s a nothing burger

‘ONE family tradition in which he HASN’T engaged’: RNC Research DEBUNKS TF out of Biden’s claim he was arrested at a civil rights protest in EPIC thread

Recommended Twitchy Video