Man oh MAN, people are mad SCOTUS stuck with the Constitution.

There is a REASON our founding fathers put in the checks and balances they did, and a reason things work the way they do and have for hundreds of years.

And that’s not ‘radical’ in the least.

Bro.

The only effective way to undo the right wing’s Supreme Court power play is to unpack it by adding four justices. The conservative justices want us to bow respectfully before their radicalism. Democracy, justice & moderation demand that we not capitulate.https://t.co/cd4LMSMU2K — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) January 13, 2022

Court enlargement sounds dirty.

SORRY.

It’s Friday and this editor is totally brain-fried and that just sounded … never mind.

Keep going.

So to seize total power, you have to add your political allies to government to the point where you can never be defeated. Sounds dictatorial, to be honest. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 14, 2022

Dictatorial.

Authoritarian.

Fascist.

Yeah, bad stuff.

Why is if that whenever leftists lose, they demand that the rules be changed? it's never that they wanted to do something that the Constitution does not let them do. it's that Conservatives won't let them ignore the Constitution. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 14, 2022

Because they’re gigantic babies who can’t deal with reality or life when they don’t get their way.

"The only effective way to undo the right wing’s Supreme Court power play is to unpack it by adding four justices. " Okay, Ministry of Truth official. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 14, 2022

Word.

You are the tyrant — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 14, 2022

True story.

You’re such a clown. “My team isn’t getting everything it wants, so we must change the rules." — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 14, 2022

They do it every time.

Hoes mad.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This attitude of we can't get what we want unless we change the rules makes you all sound like bratty children. — Lexi (@penngirl72) January 14, 2022

LOL… Do you actually think that will end the matter? When your radical lunatic Party is removed from the majority, I’m thinking 137 is a good number of SCOTUS seats. — GrampyRick 🇺🇸 (@Grampy_Rick) January 14, 2022

Why stop there? Let’s go with ELEVENTY BILLION!

“unpack it by [actually packing it]” That’s what you sound like to the rest of us. Do better. — just alan (@JustJustalan) January 14, 2022

Or, you know, you can stop trying to get the court to act as a super-legislature and instead actually pass laws the right way in the first place. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) January 14, 2022

Whoa.

What a novel concept.

***

