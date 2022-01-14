Now, we get what Alyssa Milano was trying to do here, make us all nostalgic for the time before COVID, and we’re pretty sure she didn’t mean to make the case that life under Trump was far better than life under Biden …

But she kinda sorta accidentally did just that.

I just went through pre-pandemic pictures and videos. It was the good life. But we didn’t know. 😔 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 13, 2022

It was a good life.

And yet she complained, b*tched, and moaned every day because ‘orange man bad.’ She did it so much it soon became her brand.

YOU didn't know it.

We did. https://t.co/IwrWf5K4gt — Becky Chesshir 🇺🇸 🍊 (@ChesshirBecky) January 14, 2022

Yup.

We don’t know about Alyssa, but we could go for some cheap gas, full grocery store shelves, and mean tweets right about now.

In the beforetimes, gas was cheap and the tweets were mean. So great. https://t.co/zNOtmjftb7 — Hazy shade of Ordy (@ThatAmish1) January 14, 2022

The beforetimes.

Heh.

Wonder if historians might actually refer to it in that way.

These people don’t even consider saying “no” https://t.co/2HpBTH4NGn — Independent Fact Checker SiggmaK (@Siggmak) January 14, 2022

Of course not.

They are more than happy to do their ‘patriotic duty’ and shut down their lives and give up their freedom forever.

Is she realizing that life was way better under Trump? https://t.co/buY1OjIJQw — Erin 💙💚🇺🇸 (@ErinJH_9011) January 14, 2022

Translation: Life was better with President Trump 🙂 https://t.co/5h7fzukxjs — I’m a fukkin wolf 🐺 (@Fayemccabe6) January 14, 2022

That's funny, because my life is exactly the same today as it was "pre-pandemic". The only reason your life changed is because you allowed them to make you change the way you lived your life. https://t.co/YYYJxiVncz — AIicia (@So_Unamused) January 14, 2022

I miss Trump too, Alyssa. https://t.co/cdbxd1aqlk — Beau Robinson (@_beaurobinson) January 14, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*sigh*

We do too.

For many reasons.

You almost figured it out, Alyssa. Almost.

***

