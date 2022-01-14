Now, we get what Alyssa Milano was trying to do here, make us all nostalgic for the time before COVID, and we’re pretty sure she didn’t mean to make the case that life under Trump was far better than life under Biden …

But she kinda sorta accidentally did just that.

It was a good life.

And yet she complained, b*tched, and moaned every day because ‘orange man bad.’ She did it so much it soon became her brand.

Yup.

We don’t know about Alyssa, but we could go for some cheap gas, full grocery store shelves, and mean tweets right about now.

The beforetimes.

Heh.

Wonder if historians might actually refer to it in that way.

Of course not.

They are more than happy to do their ‘patriotic duty’ and shut down their lives and give up their freedom forever.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*sigh*

We do too.

For many reasons.

You almost figured it out, Alyssa. Almost.

***

