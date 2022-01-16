Trump still triggers TF out of them.

The guy has been out of office for a year, he shows up at a rally with a bunch of Black supporters behind him, and the Left comes completely unglued. So unglued in fact that their bellyaching has caused ‘Blacks for Trump’ to trend this morning.

Which makes us all point and laugh:

Nothing like a great TRUMP RALLY on a Saturday Night! And great to see so many BLACKS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/X1vVDmCGbq — Greg Kelly (Hunter Biden Sux at “art”) (@gregkellyusa) January 16, 2022

OMG REEEEEEEE!

Seriously, look at these people.

Imagine the struggle of Blacks for Trump, navigating a sea of Karens and White Nationalists, to sit behind a guy actively trying to suppress their vote. All on MLK Day Weekend, when Trump notably said of civil rights icon John Lewis, "All talk talk talk, no action or results." — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 16, 2022

Trump funded the HBCUs.

Under Trump, Black Americans saw the lowest unemployment in history.

Trump passed the historic First Step Act, which Van Jones even called a step in the right direction for helping young Black men break the incarceration cycle many get stuck in.

Meanwhile, Biden sponsored the most racist crime bill in modern history.

Biden told Black Americans Republicans would put them back in chains and then, last year, he told Black Americans if they didn’t vote for him, ‘they ain’t black.’

But you know, Trump bad.

The Blacks for Trump are behind him on stage because they wouldn’t be safe out there in this crowd 😩 pic.twitter.com/R5DAIXuUp1 — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) January 16, 2022

Such sad little people, still tweeting like this a year after he’s gone.

They couldn't pay me enough money to put a Blacks for Trump shirt on. Every black person at the Trump rally was sitting right behind him. Coincidence? I think not. — D-LIB (@whittler_e) January 16, 2022

Yes, it’s all a plot. No Black person would ever think for themselves and be a Republican.

*all the eyerolls*

Blacks for Trump = Jews for Hitler 🙄 — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) January 16, 2022

This one is pretty disgusting all on its own.

Blacks for Trump is a Republican trend, false claiming blacks are for Trump. "Let's ask the Central Park Five, if blacks are for Trump and Pocahontas aka Elizabeth Warren or George Floyd Family" pic.twitter.com/m1J4BKNXTQ — Katiejohn (@45rapeKatiejohn) January 16, 2022

For being a Republican trend, there sure are a lot of Democrats b*tching and moaning and making it trend.

Trump tries to rework his 'Blacks for Trump' message but it's not working pic.twitter.com/OqXX1iRGm0 — Rick Ocean 🇺🇲🇳🇴 #Resister (@RickOceanMusic) January 16, 2022

A quick look at the Failed Defeated Guy's rally in AZ.

Behind him are many Black people wearing shirts saying "Blacks for Trump"

I assume they are paid for this debasement. I wonder how much?

And why aren't the White people wearing shirts that say "Whites for Trump?"#TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/jzxVhnPexl — ReneeGA21 🌎🌊 (@Ga21Renee) January 16, 2022

Blacks For Trump is the Ultimate Oxymoron. — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) January 16, 2022

What a sad, silly little leftist circle jerk.

Oh, we’ll point and laugh and make an example of them in an article … but it’s still sad.

Sorta.

***

Related:

‘Freaking clowns’: FBI and mainstream media already teaming up to claim synagogue hostage situation ‘not connected to Jewish community’

‘Sooo … he wants to go out of business?’ Penzeys Spices sends hateful email advertising ‘Republicans Are Racists Weekend’ sale; Update: It’s REAL

‘YOU are the tyrant’! Blue-check ranting that Biden MUST pack SCOTUS to undo conservative justices’ RADICALISM goes OH so very wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video