Gosh, it’s almost as if Wajahat Ali himself sympathized with the anti-Semitic terrorist in jail.

Whoda thunk?

"Justice For Aafia Siddiqui"- A Graphic Novel http://t.co/aHEFxxoJXp — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 29, 2013

But you know, us calling out his old tweet is probably Islamophobia or something. Forget that he did everything he could during the Texas synagogue hostage situation to make it about how mean people would be to Muslims because of it … this old tweet is pretty damn damning.

We’re honestly shocked he hasn’t deleted it yet.

Oh well this is interesting — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) January 16, 2022

Totally interesting.

Made a similar face.

How to make yourself irrelevant in 1 tweet: The Master Class — Stress Judo Coaching (@stressjudo) January 16, 2022

Sadly, this won’t make Wajahat irrelevant. He has been saying horrible crap for years, and he’s still relevant to his base who are likely AOK with this tweet.

Well, you’re just batting a 1,000 this evening, aren’t ya? Yikes! — Jlisa, Smoke em' if ya got em' (@Jlisa42067) January 16, 2022

Screenshotted in case Mr Ali ever tries to deny he sympathises with convicted terrorists. — Non Fungible Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) January 16, 2022

you need a standards and practices guy on your twitter dot com team — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) January 16, 2022

Made a similar face.

H O L Y S H I T — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) January 16, 2022

Legit.

Told you to delete your account — Victor Nikki (@Vics_Specter) January 16, 2022

Oops — Frank (@richardrahl1086) January 16, 2022

Now it all makes sense. — Janice (@jannyfayray) January 16, 2022

Permanent archive link to Wajahat Ali’s “Justice For Aafia Siddiqui” tweethttps://t.co/PLWnFsEzxA pic.twitter.com/fo6dAMQe0W — Max (@MaxNordau) January 16, 2022

Boop — ¿queti m. porta (@raymoon0319) January 16, 2022

Boop works.

***

Related:

Mary Katharine Ham OWNS NBC harpy flipping OUT over Glenn Youngkin empowering parent CHOICE with student masking in kick-a*s thread

Seems like old times, LOL! –> ‘Blacks for Trump’ trends after Trump’s AZ rally and Lefties absolutely lose their sh*t

‘Freaking clowns’: FBI and mainstream media already teaming up to claim synagogue hostage situation ‘not connected to Jewish community’

Recommended Twitchy Video