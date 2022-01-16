Gosh, it’s almost as if Wajahat Ali himself sympathized with the anti-Semitic terrorist in jail.

Whoda thunk?

But you know, us calling out his old tweet is probably Islamophobia or something. Forget that he did everything he could during the Texas synagogue hostage situation to make it about how mean people would be to Muslims because of it … this old tweet is pretty damn damning.

We’re honestly shocked he hasn’t deleted it yet.

Totally interesting.

Made a similar face.

Sadly, this won’t make Wajahat irrelevant. He has been saying horrible crap for years, and he’s still relevant to his base who are likely AOK with this tweet.

Legit.

Boop works.

***

