Remember when Jennifer Rubin got all hot and bothered after Bill Kristol endorsed Terry McAuliffe?

Good times.

So we’re not at all surprised to see her tweeting about McAuliffe here (if she likes him so much, she can have him) while trying to make Virginians feel bad about electing Governor Youngkin. As you can imagine, this didn’t go over all that well with Virginians.

Best of luck?

Things are awesome and getting more awesome.

Virginians are free once again to make their own choices, especially for their own children. Why wouldn’t we be happy with that? (so says this editor living in Virginia)

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fair point. She should totally continue to cover her face.

Poor Jen. She thinks she’s smarter than everyone around her, and over and over again she finds out that’s just no true.

Too bad she doesn’t learn from it.

Ever.

Glenn Youngkin

