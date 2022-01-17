Remember when Jennifer Rubin got all hot and bothered after Bill Kristol endorsed Terry McAuliffe?

Good times.

So we’re not at all surprised to see her tweeting about McAuliffe here (if she likes him so much, she can have him) while trying to make Virginians feel bad about electing Governor Youngkin. As you can imagine, this didn’t go over all that well with Virginians.

So much for the silly narrative that Youngkin was some normal R. As @TerryMcAuliffe predicted, he's brought DeSantis anti-mask nuttery to VA. Now at war with several school districts. He's only been in office a few days. Hey, VA this is what you voted for. Best of luck. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 17, 2022

Best of luck?

Things are awesome and getting more awesome.

Virginians are free once again to make their own choices, especially for their own children. Why wouldn’t we be happy with that? (so says this editor living in Virginia)

You’re right. We did vote for this. So move along. — Holly Thornton 🥋 (@beachmamax2) January 17, 2022

I know y’all on the left think you can control the debate by changing the lexicon, but opposing a gov’t mask mandate isn’t “anti-mask,” it’s opposing a gov’t mandate. And all the more laughable when those who write mandates are the ones who flout them. You’re an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/vyRpDvYn8v — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 17, 2022

Um, yes, this is actually why they voted for him. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 17, 2022

You spelled “parent choice on masks” incorrectly Jen. You are welcome 😊 — I Told You So-LS 🇺🇸🔮💧💧💧 (@FierceCheerMom) January 17, 2022

"Hey, VA this is what you voted for." Yes–yes they did.

And he's doing exactly as the voters wanted. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) January 17, 2022

I’m so excited and super proud that so many people in Va voted for our amazing Governor! 🙏💪🇺🇸 — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) January 17, 2022

You, especially, can benefit society with your face covered. Do the right thing, Jenny. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) January 17, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fair point. She should totally continue to cover her face.

Absolutely, this is what they voted for. Now back to your boxed Zin and cats — Scott баба-яга истребительница (@ScottC20012) January 17, 2022

Yes, it is exactly what we voted for. You scam artists feigning outrage is a side benefit. — Kyle (@703Kyle) January 17, 2022

This is exactly why we voted for him. — 757bchbm (@757bchbm) January 17, 2022

This IS what they voted for, and good for them! 👏🏼👏🏼 — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) January 17, 2022

Poor Jen. She thinks she’s smarter than everyone around her, and over and over again she finds out that’s just no true.

Too bad she doesn’t learn from it.

Ever.

***

