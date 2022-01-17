Remember when Kamala Harris was accused of stealing a Martin Luther King Jr. memory about FWEEDOM?

“I never will forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother. ‘What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom.’ She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew. It was beautiful! Many times when I have been in sorely trying situations, the memory of that little one has come into my mind, and has buoyed me.”

Huh.

So apparently she DOES turn to the words of MLK for inspiration. Heh.

I often turn to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for inspiration. Today, I’m keeping these words in mind: the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. pic.twitter.com/HcXneeQSL2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 17, 2022

Justice.

Huh.

Why is it IMPOSSIBLE to ever take Kamala Harris seriously?

Could it be that Biden admitted he chose her for her sex and color? Or maybe it’s because we all saw her say this crap:

Are these your words of inspiration?pic.twitter.com/MsKbtqii3N — FREEDOM 🇺🇸👊 (@F_R_3_3_D_O_M) January 17, 2022

She loved pushing those rioters.

How would MLK feel about keeping people in jail for slave labor on forest fire crews? — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) January 17, 2022

Right? Pretty sure MLK Jr. wouldn’t be cool with Kamala keeping young black men incarcerated for free labor.

And if there's anyone in politics or notes about "bending…" — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) January 17, 2022

Oof.

You and other Dems are polar opposite of what Dr King believed & preached. You only judge people based on skin color. #racistDs — Vandelay Ind (@Chinofiuf) January 17, 2022

Democrats do spend a lot of time pretending they’re not racist which makes them look racist.

We all know you hate Biden the same way your party hated MLK. Your lies and assistance from the media will no longer work to brainwash Americans. We're coming for you and your entire party in 2022 and 2024 and we will destroy both. Communism has no place in America. — Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) January 17, 2022

Ouch.

MLK believed in choosing by merit, not skin color and gender. — CrownWife (@crownwife) January 17, 2022

Neat, so when are you resigning? — Threadmiser (@Threadmizer) January 17, 2022

Given your history of corruption and misuse of power, you'd better hope not. https://t.co/xaVqRyXhUY — The World Will Look Up And Shout "Save Us" (@AndIllWhisperNo) January 17, 2022

Yeah, this didn’t go over well.

If you think about it, that's bad news for you and the carcass next to you. https://t.co/lYgv6rR6Gn — By the numbers 📊📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱💉💉 (@TheRealFixNow) January 17, 2022

Why is it so hard to take anything she she’s seriously? https://t.co/n5UYIjQ6Lz — Brad Staggs – Omnicroniac (@realBradStaggs) January 17, 2022

How does the VP reconcile all this posturing with her administration being totally unable or uninterested in keeping any promises they made to the marginalised communities that voted for them? It's all talk, as usual. https://t.co/eFFe5JOOFk — 🌈Ian🌈 (@just_a_walk) January 17, 2022

She even pissed off people in her own party.

Good times.

***

Related:

