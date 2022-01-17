Remember when Kamala Harris was accused of stealing a Martin Luther King Jr. memory about FWEEDOM?

From Newsweek:

“I never will forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother. ‘What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom.’ She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew. It was beautiful! Many times when I have been in sorely trying situations, the memory of that little one has come into my mind, and has buoyed me.”

Huh.

So apparently she DOES turn to the words of MLK for inspiration. Heh.

Justice.

Huh.

Why is it IMPOSSIBLE to ever take Kamala Harris seriously?

Could it be that Biden admitted he chose her for her sex and color? Or maybe it’s because we all saw her say this crap:

She loved pushing those rioters.

Trending

Right? Pretty sure MLK Jr. wouldn’t be cool with Kamala keeping young black men incarcerated for free labor.

Oof.

Democrats do spend a lot of time pretending they’re not racist which makes them look racist.

Ouch.

Yeah, this didn’t go over well.

She even pissed off people in her own party.

Good times.

***

Related:

Well … BYE! Blue-check (from DC?) calling Youngkin a ‘Trump in fleece clothing’ and WHINING this is not HER Virginia goes SO wrong

‘Come to my office and kiss my …’ Sen. Rand Paul ANNIHILATES ‘snot-nosed censors at YouTube’ since CDC admitted cloth masks don’t work

And? LOL! Jennifer Rubin’s attempt at lecturing Virginians about ‘getting what they voted for’ with Glenn Youngkin BACKFIRES spectacularly

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: justiceKamala HarrisMartin Luther King Jr.

Recommended Twitchy Video