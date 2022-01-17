The driver who rammed his red SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade killing six and wounding dozens doesn’t push the right narrative so the AP doesn’t choose to cover it for real. Instead, they called it a ‘Christmas parade crash’ in a puff-piece they’ve written about Jill Biden traveling the country to heal the nation.

Jill Biden tells @AP healing a nation became one of her chief roles as first lady over the past year. ​Her travels to 35 states have included visits with wildfire victims, those affected by deadly tornadoes and victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash. https://t.co/Tg9fwfEHG4 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 17, 2022

From AP News:

Her visits to Colorado and to see victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and a trip last Friday to tornado-ravaged areas of Kentucky are a “prime example” of the responsibility she feels, she said. It’s what she would want as a regular person who survived a natural disaster or other tragedy. “I would want to know that my president and first lady cared about me,” Biden said. “I think that’s an important part of what I do. I mean, just helping people through the tough times.”

It wasn’t a car accident. It was a mass murder. But because the murderer’s political ideology is useful for you, you obscure the facts. American Pravda — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 17, 2022

"deadly Christmas parade crash" Are you kidding me? It was not a crash. It was an assailant using a vehicle as a deadly weapon to inflict harm upon innocent grandmothers and children. Truly you all lack any souls — Ranger Elf, Redneck Snow Roach (@TheRogue_Elf) January 17, 2022

Seriously, parade crash? — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) January 17, 2022

Where’s her mask? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 17, 2022

“Deadly Christmas parade crash”. Y’all really are nothing but a bunch of hacks. We all know what that was. That was a terrorist attack on children and old people because of the color of their skin. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) January 17, 2022

Well, @DrBiden is an utter failure at her goal. PS the Christmas parade was a mass murder. — Ginny (@ginkates) January 17, 2022

"Gee, why did Trump's complaints about journalists resonate with so many people?" Also, "parade crash.' — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) January 17, 2022

Can’t heal what you refuse to identify. — Lakelady (@marthamkb) January 17, 2022

