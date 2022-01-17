The driver who rammed his red SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade killing six and wounding dozens doesn’t push the right narrative so the AP doesn’t choose to cover it for real. Instead, they called it a ‘Christmas parade crash’ in a puff-piece they’ve written about Jill Biden traveling the country to heal the nation.

Yeah, it’s garbage.

From AP News:

Her visits to Colorado and to see victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and a trip last Friday to tornado-ravaged areas of Kentucky are a “prime example” of the responsibility she feels, she said. It’s what she would want as a regular person who survived a natural disaster or other tragedy.

“I would want to know that my president and first lady cared about me,” Biden said. “I think that’s an important part of what I do. I mean, just helping people through the tough times.”

Yeah, she’s just helping people through ‘tough times.’

