Welp, it’s official.

More and more people are leaning Republican while fewer and fewer people are leaning Democrat. Honestly, after Biden’s disastrous year, Kamala Harris’ inability to sound like a decent or even real person, and the circus Democrats have turned Congress into, we’re not surprised by this at all.

We are in fact quite pleased though.

Gallup: Party preferences flipped from a 9-point Democrat advantage (highest since 2012) to a 5-point GOP advantage (highest since 1995) during 2021 as Joe Biden dragged his entire party down and Youngkin's win in VA brought fresh energy to the Republican side. pic.twitter.com/vmAtKxYW98 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 17, 2022

Biden dragged his entire party down.

That reads.

Spencer continued:

"The general stability for the full-year average obscures a dramatic shift over the course of 2021, from a nine-percentage-point Democratic advantage in the first quarter to a rare five-point Republican edge in the fourth quarter." Gallup data and report: https://t.co/494BUezyuB — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 17, 2022

This is gonna be FUN.

That’s probably why David Frum felt the need to stick his pointy little head into the convo and claim the gain was because Trump left. Imagine being this broken by ONE politician that you are still babbling on about him a year after he’s out of office.

So broken.

Alternative presentation: Donald Trump exit from the White House led almost immediately to a 14-point rise in Republican fortunes. https://t.co/BmQIqKSadO — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 17, 2022

David just can’t accept he was WRONG about Biden.

And Trump.

And the chart, apparently, because Spencer dropped him:

Did you even look at the chart? It took until Q3 for the gap to close. Nothing immediate about that change, just a result of Biden’s successive failures with Afghanistan, Delta & Omicron variants, inflation, his legislative agenda, etc. piling up. https://t.co/hMl5WCD66R — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 17, 2022

So, not Trump.

Womp womp, David.

David Frum doesn’t care. David Frum isn’t a serious person. — Netflix and Quill🧩 (@netflixandquill) January 17, 2022

Truer words about David Frum may have never been spoken.

***

