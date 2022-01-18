Lefties have been cheering COVID cases and deaths on the Right for months, but Laura Ingraham golf claps during a segment about Milley testing positive and they lose their damn minds.

It’s almost as if holding a mirror would do these folks a whole lotta good.

For example …

Laura Ingraham is absolutely disgusting and so are Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch for giving her a platform. These monsters are merchants of death. https://t.co/VP8519MOFf — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) January 18, 2022

Merchants of death? Really? Milley just has COVID, and he’ll likely be ok.

Maybe she missed how the Left reacts every time someone on the Right catches COVID or even dies? Someone want to remind her about how they acted after Herman Cain died? Or even her own tweets from the past?

So disgusting when people make mirth over those who contract the virus, right Kim? https://t.co/i1b4td0Ffa pic.twitter.com/BCpUTDDgUa — Brad Slager – Incontinent On Another Continent (@MartiniShark) January 18, 2022

Right, Kim?

I guess you’ve never heard of the Herman Cain Award? It’s all disgusting & monstrous. It’s also not confined to one side or the other. Either you know this, and your outrage is fake, or you don’t know this, and you need to step outside your bubble. Either way, not good. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) January 18, 2022

Agreed.

If they don’t like it when Laura Ingraham does it, they should probably stop doing it themselves.

Fair point.

Ahhhhhh I still remember leftists laughing when Herman Cain died from covid…memories — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) January 18, 2022

Cry me a river…. The left has celebrated unvaxxed dying so spare me the outrage that @IngrahamAngle golf clapped someone getting covid…. — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) January 18, 2022

Now do the whole Left’s reaction to Herman Cain — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) January 18, 2022

Kim needs to poop — StevePage (@StevePage5) January 18, 2022

That may be true but we’re not entirely sure what that has to do with her crappy tweet.

Oh, WAIT.

Heh.

Ma'am…now do all the leftists who celebrated right wingers dying of Covid, or you're just a hack 🙄. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) January 18, 2022

So a small dose of the left’s own behavior hurts your feelings. Get ready for more & bigger doses of your own medicine Punkin’, because it’s coming. New rules for the left. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) January 18, 2022

A – She is mock clapping for Mark Milley, not BECAUSE he has covid. B- Would you like the avalanche of examples of leftists celebrating covid DEATHS if they are convenient? If you are going to lie, at least try harder & entertain us — Keyzer Soze (@Come_On_Ground) January 18, 2022

C’mon, man!

To be a liberal is to see the world through a one way mirror. — metaverse mikey (@aintwesomething) January 18, 2022

Oh stfu every time a conservative dies y’all cheer so get off you pathetic hypocritical soapbox. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) January 18, 2022

Yup.

Pretty much.

***

