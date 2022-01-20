Guess Biden didn’t convince ALL of his pal’s in the mainstream media that he’s ‘all there.’

Oh, didn’t you guys hear? Mainstream media is trying really hard to pretend that since Biden spent so much time taking questions from a complacent and pretty friendly press corps that proves he’s not in any sort of cognitive decline or something.

Well, not all of them.

Watch this from CNN’s Dana Bash:

CNN’s Dana Bash on Biden’s disastrous press conference: “Clean up on aisle State Department.” pic.twitter.com/2PzKaxafk6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

Oof.

Really funny. Still laughing — margaret mintz (@margaretmintz) January 20, 2022

It would absolutely be hilarious if it wasn’t so dangerous to this country.

World leaders see this sort of nonsense and likely feel pretty empowered.

Clean up on aisle 46 🥳 — ghost_0ne88 (@G0ne88) January 20, 2022

Gallup: in one year since J6 and Biden’s inauguration, party affiliation has shifted 14 points to Republicans (from D+9 to R+5). — Calm Voice during Crazy Times (@EDCNP) January 20, 2022

Clean up? Did Biden make a boom-boom in his Depends again? — Greek2U (@GreekUHard) January 20, 2022

Ahem.

We did not make that joke.

We did LAUGH at that joke.

We did include that joke in this piece.

But we did not make it.

Heh.

***

