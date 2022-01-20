Dear reader, if you learn anything from us, let it be the appropriate time to point and laugh at the worst of the worst.

Oh, and never EVER drink and tweet.

Or rage and tweet.

In fact, if you’re a horrible person maybe don’t tweet at all.

It would have saved Robert Reich a whole lot of trouble:

Poor Robert, he definitely let his little man syndrome get the best of him with this tweet.

Just to be clear, Bob has called for Democrats to slap a woman because she didn’t vote as he wanted her to.

Yeah.

When someone shows you who they really are …

No big deal… just Democrat/Socialist icon @RBReich encouraging violence against a female senator who didn't vote the way he wanted. https://t.co/uCbmiaRYPx — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) January 20, 2022

Yup.

stay classy and keep advocating for violence against women, @RBReich pic.twitter.com/RSZil8wTGB — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 20, 2022

Nothing inspires women to vote for a certain party like its members advocating for violence against them when they don’t do as they’re told.

Very tiny "man," @RBReich supports violence against women… not shocking at all. pic.twitter.com/nOGWAYr6x9 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 20, 2022

VERY tiny man … lol.

Robert Reich is 4'11". If he wanted to backhand Sinema, he'd need a set of doggie stairs. pic.twitter.com/GY04IzCufX — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2022

If @RBReich wants to give Senator Sinema the back of his hand, he's going to need one of these. pic.twitter.com/7TQC3oFdTV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2022

This would work too.

If women don't agree with your politics or do what you want, you should just hit them. – Philosopher Gnome Robert Reich https://t.co/z78jNm4xEH — 𝓢𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓼 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓶 (@TheSuppressed86) January 20, 2022

Does @UCBerkeley condone violence against women like their current professor @RBReich? pic.twitter.com/5wHjQ1SnhA — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 20, 2022

Of course Robert Reich is a woman beater. pic.twitter.com/FrlDXxtOKu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 20, 2022

UC Berkeley admin official taking to Robert Reich about his tweeting pic.twitter.com/qQJdbvdiZS — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) January 20, 2022

*snort*

Here’s @RBReich encouraging people to batter a Senator. A female Senator, no less. Deleted with no apology or acknowledgement. pic.twitter.com/VM9ORFTFQU — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) January 20, 2022

So, a woman doesn't vote the way ole Bob (@RBReich) wants, and he wants #Democrats to slap her? pic.twitter.com/aT51fIuCVg — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) January 20, 2022

I think it should be a bigger deal that @RBReich openly encouraged violence on @SenatorSinema https://t.co/IxSnm3AQcZ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 20, 2022

We sincerely doubt our pals in the mainstream media will hold shorty … sorry … Bob accountable for his advocating VIOLENCE against a woman for not doing as she’s told … but we can absolutely hold him accountable.

Wonder if his pals at Berkley will?

***

