Oh, look, Fairfax County Public Schools is in the news again.

For being an awful district.

Shocker.

The keywords here are ‘approved curriculum.’

That means Fairfax County Public Schools approved students playing privilege bingo, and on that privileged bingo card are terms like white, male, MILITARY KID.

From The Daily Wire:

A Fairfax County (Virginia) Public Schools curriculum has students play “privilege” bingo, giving them privilege points if they are white, male, employed or “involved in extra curricular [sic] activities,” or “feel represented in the media.” It also says one has “privilege” if they are a “Military Kid,” drawing shock from parents who pointed out that children of military members must move away from their friends constantly, not see one of their parents for months on end, potentially deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, and risk becoming orphans.

And it gets worse:

Parents who complained received a note from Assistant Superintendent Douglas A. Tyson that said: The screen shot you reference comes from an approved FCPS English Curriculum lesson that is centered around students selecting a “choice” test and examining in detail the author’s perspective on a wide-range [sic] of issues. Students are asked, in the lesson, to read critically and think critically about the author’s perspective on several fronts including the author’s privilege that may or may not be present in the work. Students are then asked independently and self reflectively to juxtapose their thoughts regarding any perceived privilege they think they may have and how they would potentially rewrite portions of the text. Students are not asked or required to report out their self-reflections. This lesson is an adept vehicle to push student thinking to challenge the author’s thoughts/conclusions and to sharpen their ability to critically read selected texts.

Huh?

This "approved English curriculum lesson" from Fairfax County Schools cites being a military kid as having privilege. The whole activity is awful. The claim that military kids have privilege is grotesque. https://t.co/vrB7KXtJ89 pic.twitter.com/29T1aovvxs — Parents Defending Education (@DefendingEd) January 19, 2022

This entire Bingo card is grotesque, but to include Military Kids who get moved around a lot or you know, LOSE A PARENT ENTIRELY, as PRIVILEGED is some repugnant shiznit.

"Fairfax County, based near the Pentagon, has a large number of military families," Daily Wire's @LukeRosiak notes. https://t.co/0mIsXJ0g2L — Fairfax GOP (@FairfaxGOP) January 20, 2022

Oh yeah, that’s also true.

Lots and lots of military families in this school.

Fairfax, Loudoun, Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico, and so many other Virginia counties showing us exactly why Youngkin won.

It’s as if they’re deliberately making the case for school choice.

***

