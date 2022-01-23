Calling any Republican who questions the 2020 election an ‘insurrectionist’ makes it hard to claim Republicans will cheat this year, eh Dems?

Hypocrisy, thy name is the Democratic Party.

They’ve spent decades claiming any Republican win is illegitimate (you should see the fit Virginia Democrats threw when Youngkin won), but now that they’ve claimed the 2020 election is ‘beyond question’ it’s hard for anyone to take them seriously when they ‘question’ an election that hasn’t even happened yet.

Take Ana Navarro for example:

Tinfoil hat time: The View co-host Ana Navarro presses Jen Psaki with an unhinged conspiracy theory that the results of the 2022 midterms will not be free, fair, and legitimate.

"So without reforms, why should voters have faith in the legitimacy of the next election?" pic.twitter.com/h3cI6Ref8z — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2022

Tinfoil hat time indeed.

Sounds to us like they’re already trying to do damage control for the absolute WHOOPING they’re going to take in the midterms unless they can sabotage states’ voting rules and take them over at the federal level. That’s what they really want to do, it has nothing to do with ‘rights’ and everything to do with control.

Only stupid people would believe they didn’t have the right to vote after Biden allegedly won with 81 million votes.

Mollie Hemingway with the TKO:

Dems are in a pickle. They REGULARLY question elections, but have been asserting 2020–which we all know was unlike any in our history–is beyond question. Recent tangled rhetoric is an attempt to reclaim their long-held stance of doubting GOP election wins. https://t.co/UwoKEJid0n — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 22, 2022

Yup.

Hard to claim anyone who doubts an election is a bad guy when they want to claim an election that hasn’t even happened yet won’t be legitimate.

We know, it’s Ana Navarro and The View but still …

Let’s say that making voting “easier” isn’t giving cheaters an edge- aren’t we just admitting that the winner had the most apathetic voters? Some of us would brave frigid temperatures and stand in long lines to exercise our right to vote. — Gary, MA professional counseling (@GaryCGeorge) January 23, 2022

Does The View still have an audience? — John Linder (@linderje) January 22, 2022

This has always confused me. If we need to reform the '20 rules to ensure the integrity of '22, but w/o reform the '20 rules apply, and that leads to issues with '22, doesn't that mean issues with the '20 elections? — Zymurgyst (@Zymurgyst) January 23, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Because they know a huge red wave is coming. — RedSoxRon (@rwgeelan) January 22, 2022

They absolutely do know.

We all do.

