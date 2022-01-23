This tweep made a pretty spot-on point about anyone still masking (unless forced to by some overreaching, bureaucratic, progressive-infested board or politician).

Masks have become more of a virtue signal than anything else.

Even the CDC has admitted those pretty (filthy) cotton masks don’t do much of anything to STOP THE SPREAD.

The mask is the Left's MAGA hat. — Smokerscough beep bop boop (@smokerscough2) January 22, 2022

For whatever reason, Toure felt the need to chime in.

Note: When did he drop Touré? Did he figure out it’s a pain in the a*s to write it over and over again with the é?

Well, gosh champ, if you say so.

The MAGA hat is the American right's swastika. — Bruce Mirken (@BruceMirken) January 22, 2022

You’ve gotta wonder how people like Bruce go their whole lives without knowing how to tie their own shoes.

Sad.

‘Some Welder’ (literally his handle) dropped this inconvenient little meme on Bruce (and by default, on Toure):

Toure was none too happy with the meme …

Guess the truth hurts?

There’s a reason why the GOP’s voters are overwhelmingly white and most Black, Latino and Asian people vote Democrat. It’s not because "Dems are the real racists.” It’s not because “POCs are stupid.” It’s because… — Young Daddy (@Toure) January 22, 2022

Sheesh, calm down Toure, it’s just a meme.

Yeah yeah yeah, he went on to ramble some incredibly stupid and racist nonsense because that meme clearly bothered him, but we won’t bore you any further with his tweets.

You’re welcome.

You and Jussie Smollett see people with MAGA hats. Just admit that Trump hurt your feelings. Then, and only then, can your healing begin. He’s been gone for year now. He’s like an ex-boyfriend to you. If you keep talking about him, are you really over him? — Nick Nicholas (@Nick_GenX) January 22, 2022

What he said.

Yes, the masks are the Left’s MAGA hats.

***

Related:

‘An ABUSIVE FARCE’! Yossi Gestetner DROPS Biden in DAMNING, receipt-filled thread for claiming he will finish the job and shut COVID down

Move over DeSantis, media has a new TARGET: WaPo DROPPED for writing 1 HELL of an ugly headline about Glenn Youngkin supporting parents

‘It’s a RELIGION to them’: Buck Sexton’s explanation for WHY Branch COVIDIANS really want to keep Americans masked is spot freakin’ on

Recommended Twitchy Video