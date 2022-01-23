When Bill Maher is the voice of reason?

You know everything has gotten past the point of stupid.

Watch this:

The masks come in three sizes: Small, Medium, and Virtue Signal.

HA!

Sounds about right.

Yup.

Which is probably why the whiners came out to whine on his tweet:

Trending

Remember that whole virtue signal size?

Heh.

Ummm, they have beds.

Just understaffed.

Guess why.

Heâ€™s not upset about people wearing masks.

Heâ€™s upset that people are being FORCED to wear masks.

Big difference.

Weâ€™re sure heâ€™s heartbroken.

So boring this person had to comment on it.

K.

We rolled our eyes so far back in our heads we saw Russia from our house.

Umm, go for it?

HA!

They really donâ€™t get it.

And that makes what Bill said even funnier.

***

Related:

â€˜In case youâ€™re wondering, itâ€™s NOT about health and safetyâ€™: NYC Council who keeps kids masked 8 HOURS A DAY dragged for thoughtless pic

So. Much. BOOM: â€˜Ranty Amyâ€™ goes OFF on #NeverTrump in EPIC thread for trying to pretend Trump was WORSE than Biden and his #HashtagDiplomacy

â€˜In a PICKLEâ€™: Mollie Hemingway uses Ana Navarro claiming GOP WILL CHEAT to NUKE Democrats attacking ANYONE who dares question 2020 election

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenBill MaherCOVIDmasks

Recommended Twitchy Video