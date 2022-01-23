When Bill Maher is the voice of reason?

You know everything has gotten past the point of stupid.

Watch this:

Joe Biden announced he will give away 400 million N95 masks. The masks come in three sizes: Small, Medium & Virtue-signal. pic.twitter.com/t4aKnMejst â€” Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 22, 2022

The masks come in three sizes: Small, Medium, and Virtue Signal.

HA!

Sounds about right.

So funnyâ€¦ and true! â€” Brian P. Hall (@bpmh) January 23, 2022

Yup.

Which is probably why the whiners came out to whine on his tweet:

Nothing softer than crying about a mask. I did 10 5 minute rounds on the heavybag at the gym with a mask on two days ago, donâ€™t tell me you canâ€™t go in Target for 5 minutes with one. â€” Zak (@MisterJ831) January 22, 2022

Many people with cancer going through treatments wear them all day and night, only take them off to eat and drink, they are not complaining. â€” Christeen Kimmel (@ChristeenKimmel) January 22, 2022

Remember that whole virtue signal size?

Heh.

Hey Bill, had to cancel my surgery for Stage IV cancer this week as there were no hospital beds. 80% of ICU patients were not vaxed. Sorry your comedy shows may have been affected. â€” Humphrey Bogart (@voltaire1789) January 22, 2022

Ummm, they have beds.

Just understaffed.

Guess why.

They have beds, they donâ€™t have staffed beds. Capacity is based on staffing. They fired their unvaccinated nurses. look at hospital admissions, they are not higher than last year, but they are less staffed. The ICU isnâ€™t 80% full of patients being treated for covid. â€” Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) January 22, 2022

I'm a fan Bill, but I don't quite understand why you seem to be so upset at people wearing masks. Even if you don't really think it's necessary, so what? Would you be upset if I wore a coat when you don't think it's very cold? I don't get why this is bothering you so much. â€” Hank-space laser technician (@HankHockeyDude) January 22, 2022

Heâ€™s not upset about people wearing masks.

Heâ€™s upset that people are being FORCED to wear masks.

Big difference.

Between this and Bari Weiss I just canâ€™t watch him anymore â€” Masked & Vaxxed (@LindaQVillan) January 22, 2022

Weâ€™re sure heâ€™s heartbroken.

So boring this person had to comment on it.

K.

Did I turn on Sean hannity by mistake? â€” Tommy DiG (@dieg312) January 22, 2022

We rolled our eyes so far back in our heads we saw Russia from our house.

Pissing and moaning about masks? There are too many unvaxed out there. I'll keep wearing my N95's thank you. â€” victoria (@concowjade) January 22, 2022

Umm, go for it?

HA!

They really donâ€™t get it.

And that makes what Bill said even funnier.

***

