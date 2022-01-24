Eric, dude, read the room.

Youâ€™d think the guy accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Communist Chinese spy would think twice about admitting foreigners are DMing him about our democracy, but the guy has never been the brightest crayon in the box.

When have Americans ever really cared what other countries were worried about when it comes to our democracy? What a weird take and tweet. Granted, weâ€™d be surprised if these comments were actually from another country but still â€¦

The FangBanger thinks we should care? Thatâ€™s adorable.

Trump Trump Trump.

HA HA HA

Oh NO, a Canadian is worried! STOP THE PRESSES.

Thereâ€™s that as well.

And fin.

***

