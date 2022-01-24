Eric, dude, read the room.

Youâ€™d think the guy accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Communist Chinese spy would think twice about admitting foreigners are DMing him about our democracy, but the guy has never been the brightest crayon in the box.

I have received an eye-popping amount of DMs from foreigners expressing concern about democracy failing in America. We may not all follow their politics but they follow ours. They can connect the dots that instability here means instability everywhere. #VotingRightsActNow â€” Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 22, 2022

When have Americans ever really cared what other countries were worried about when it comes to our democracy? What a weird take and tweet. Granted, weâ€™d be surprised if these comments were actually from another country but still â€¦

The FangBanger thinks we should care? Thatâ€™s adorable.

Trump Trump Trump.

HA HA HA

Oh NO, a Canadian is worried! STOP THE PRESSES.

I have received an eye-popping amount of DMs from Americans concerned that a Chinese asset is in the US Congress. â€” mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) January 22, 2022

How many of those foreign countries allow voting for weeks without the need of an ID? Iâ€™ll answer. Zero â€” Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) January 22, 2022

Were most of those from Fang Fang? â€” lianeroth01 (@lianeroth01) January 24, 2022

Have you ever done anything ethical? â€” Dan Gainor (@dangainor) January 23, 2022

So, Fang Fang and her friends? By the way, the US is not a democracy, and never has been. â€” Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 23, 2022

Thereâ€™s that as well.

Is that how Fang Fang contacted you? â€” Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) January 23, 2022

Well from what Iâ€™ve gathered, you do stay in touch with foreigners. â€” Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 23, 2022

And fin.

***

