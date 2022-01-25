If Brian Stelter even attempted to be somewhat consistent and unbiased things like this wouldn’t keep happening to him.

Just sayin’.

For example, since he got his britches all bunched up over Trump calling a journalist a ‘son of a bitch’ his britches should probably have been equally bunched up over Biden. It certainly would have saved him a lot of time and ridicule BUT then what would we write about this morning?

He was called out BIGLY over his tweet from 2018:

Calling a journalist a "son of a bitch?" It was wrong when Trump was just a candidate, and it's even worse now that he's POTUS… https://t.co/lbWudjumJh pic.twitter.com/LugJKLMvp8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 12, 2018

There’s ALWAYS a tweet. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) January 24, 2022

Yup.

Always.

Brian eventually got defensive and tweeted this:

This is from 2018. It's still true. Biden was wrong to call Doocy an SOB. The press is right to hold presidents to high standards. Biden doesn't berate the media like Trump, so the context for today is different, but it's still out of line https://t.co/RYiO4Nyg08 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2022

It’s still out of line BUT context was different or something with Biden.

Huh?

Either it’s always wrong for a president to call journalists names or it’s not. This isn’t difficult, Tater.

"So the context for today is different" Leave it to Stelter to give 'em the 'ole "it's just as bad but not really" — The name's Ben. James Ben… wait.. (@benkrake) January 25, 2022

too bad nobody holds the press to a higher standard — BizCoachjkr (@BizCoachjkr) January 25, 2022

Wouldn’t that be AMAZING?!

Hold them to the same standards. pic.twitter.com/TYFvVTbnyO — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) January 25, 2022

“It’s ok when we do it.” — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) January 25, 2022

Tater don’t break out the context whataboutism. Cut it out spud brain and hold Fat to the same standard as Trump. Or else you are a hypocrite. — The camopapa who laughs @ your math skills (@camopapa0410) January 25, 2022

In other words, it's different when your side does it. Yeah, Brian, we hear you loud and clear. — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) January 25, 2022

Hahaha Of course, "the context" This is why your profession continues to lose respect with the public. "Oh, but the context is different" is obviously "It's not the same when the guy I like does it". Everyone sees it. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) January 25, 2022

Yup.

Everyone sees it, hence their cratering ratings.

Good times.

***

