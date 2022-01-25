You’d think by NOW people like E. Jean Carroll would have figured out every time they call on peeps to boycott a company for doing something half the country applauds it only helps those companies … but nope.

Honestly, she just gave us another reason to drink Pepsi.

GOP supporting life makes some people INSANELY angry. Weird.

But you know, it’s ok to drink Coke who is sponsoring the Olympics in Beijing where they kill religious minorities.

Pepsi is supporting pro-life! THE NERVE!

Hrm.

When you put it like that her tweet is even dumber.

Trending

It’s like she made them a commercial, right?

BUT THE GOP WANTS TO PROTECT THE UNBORN AND PEPSI AGREES. THAT’S EVIL OR SOMETHING.

The only thing she really seems to care about is abortion.

Same reaction.

A bunch of strangers? Interesting. Honestly, the decision-making takes place LONG before another human being is involved, when a woman DECIDES to take part in an act that could result in a pregnancy, even with birth control.

Also, there is NO WAY people are going to boycott any of these things in any way that actually impacts them but it’s cute to watch them try.

Yup, thank you, Pepsi.

***

Related:

REEEEE! Seems Brian Stelter doesn’t LIKE being called out for his hypocrisy when it comes to presidents calling a journo a ‘son of a b*tch’ and LOL

Blue-check screeching at DeSantis about super fake looking anti-Semitic flyers distributed around Miami Beach goes SO wrong

Tell Fang Fang HI! Eric Swalwell claiming an ‘eye-popping’ number of foreigners worried about OUR democracy have DM’d him BACKFIRES hilariously

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BoycottPepsiE. Jean CarrollPepsi

Recommended Twitchy Video