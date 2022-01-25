You’d think by NOW people like E. Jean Carroll would have figured out every time they call on peeps to boycott a company for doing something half the country applauds it only helps those companies … but nope.

Honestly, she just gave us another reason to drink Pepsi.

Need ANOTHER reason to stop drinking Pepsi?@PepsiCo sent a big fat check to the GOP legislators who got the TEXAS ABORTION BILL passed. — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) January 24, 2022

GOP supporting life makes some people INSANELY angry. Weird.

But you know, it’s ok to drink Coke who is sponsoring the Olympics in Beijing where they kill religious minorities.

Coke is sponsoring the #Beijing2022 Olympics for over $200M+ in a country that kills religious minorities. — Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) January 25, 2022

Pepsi is supporting pro-life! THE NERVE!

Hrm.

When you put it like that her tweet is even dumber.

Don't make me drink Pepsi. I usually buy neither brand. — Tek Roo 2024 💉 Shingles 1 of 2 (@Tek_Roo) January 25, 2022

It’s like she made them a commercial, right?

Was that when the Texas Democrats fled to DC and created a superspreader event? BTW, hat tip to Pepsi. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 25, 2022

BUT THE GOP WANTS TO PROTECT THE UNBORN AND PEPSI AGREES. THAT’S EVIL OR SOMETHING.

So you're going to support genocide instead? Lololololololhttps://t.co/torJumFfKV — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) January 25, 2022

The only thing she really seems to care about is abortion.

Time to load up on real sugar @pepsi — Dan Roth (@Dan12R) January 25, 2022

Same reaction.

It's not just @pepsi – here are the @PepsiCo brands to avoid because they sent a large donation to @GOP lawmakers who got the Texas abortion ban passed. It's a woman's personal decision – not a bunch of strangers! pic.twitter.com/AzxLGp9Ta9 — Mia Carlson (@MiaCarlsonWA) January 25, 2022

A bunch of strangers? Interesting. Honestly, the decision-making takes place LONG before another human being is involved, when a woman DECIDES to take part in an act that could result in a pregnancy, even with birth control.

Also, there is NO WAY people are going to boycott any of these things in any way that actually impacts them but it’s cute to watch them try.

Yup, thank you, Pepsi.

***

