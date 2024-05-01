Bill Kristol WRECKED for 'Morning Thoughts' Post on Possible Trump Win

Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 01, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Sometimes, we almost feel bad for dragging Bill Kristol as much as we do.

Almost.

But when he constantly gives us such meaty content, you can't blame us.

And ol' Bill's got thoughts he's going to share with all of X, no matter how moronic those thoughts are:

Oh no, Bill is 'alarmed.'

Everyone panic.

No lies detected.

He's correct, and we hope so.

The people who spent the past eight years making Trump's life (and the lives of his supporters) difficult are now afraid their tactics may be used against them.

Cry us a river.

Build a bridge.

And get over it.

No one did more to make Trump a thing than Kristol and his fellow conservatives who kowtowed to the Democrat party on every major issue.

And in the last eight years, they've engaged in zero seconds of introspection as to why Trump won in 2016 and might very well win again in 2024.

Removing opponents from ballots and throwing them in jail is damaging to democracy.

So is ignoring Supreme Court rulings.

But we all know they don't really like democracy.

Banana Republics are embarrassed to be associated with the Biden administration.

And Kristol will help in that victory.

But he'll never comprehend why or how.

Heh.

Nope. Never.

The fact that Kristol hasn't vocally criticized Biden for it (or anything, really), tell us all we need to know.

A fair point. Trump's opponents should really pick one: either he's an incompetent buffoon, or he's smart enough to be the 'authoritarian leader of a populist and anti-liberal movement.'

Can't be both.

Trump has rotted a lot of brains, but he's also exposed a lot of grifters and hypocrites.

We agree wholeheartedly. Especially on the last point.

