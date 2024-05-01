Bill Kristol WRECKED for 'Morning Thoughts' Post on Possible Trump Win

Sometimes, we almost feel bad for dragging Bill Kristol as much as we do.

Almost.

But when he constantly gives us such meaty content, you can't blame us.

And ol' Bill's got thoughts he's going to share with all of X, no matter how moronic those thoughts are:

Morning thoughts:



1. Trump could well win in November.



2. Trump will seek to govern as the authoritarian leader of a populist and anti-liberal movement.



3. The guardrails, formal and informal, of liberal democracy are weaker than they were.



I'm alarmed. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 30, 2024

Oh no, Bill is 'alarmed.'

Everyone panic.

1. You are a dick

2. You've always been a dick

3. Trump will win in November

4. You'll still be a dick — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) April 30, 2024

No lies detected.

Of course Trump’s going to win. And I hope he reigns hellfire on the unelected bureaucrats of the Deep State. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 30, 2024

He's correct, and we hope so.

The people who spent the past eight years making Trump's life (and the lives of his supporters) difficult are now afraid their tactics may be used against them.

Cry us a river.

Build a bridge.

And get over it.

Liberalism has no weapons to fight Marxism



Sorry, you were warned



You should have kept the commies out



Instead you let them metastasize — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) May 1, 2024

No one did more to make Trump a thing than Kristol and his fellow conservatives who kowtowed to the Democrat party on every major issue.

And in the last eight years, they've engaged in zero seconds of introspection as to why Trump won in 2016 and might very well win again in 2024.

LOL! As much as I don't like Trump, your new friends on the left have done much more than Trump has ever done to erode the guardrails of democracy. — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 30, 2024

Removing opponents from ballots and throwing them in jail is damaging to democracy.

So is ignoring Supreme Court rulings.

But we all know they don't really like democracy.

Nah. Joe and his crew have already done all that. Seeking to jail political opponents. Banana Republics are laughing. — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) May 1, 2024

Banana Republics are embarrassed to be associated with the Biden administration.

Bill Kristal is panicking. Everyone knows Trump will win in November. — Walter Right (@Walterrigh44245) April 30, 2024

And Kristol will help in that victory.

But he'll never comprehend why or how.

Cry more snowflake — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 30, 2024

Heh.

And yet you will never look in a mirror to ask yourself how it could have happened. https://t.co/mu6P1MR6gD — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 1, 2024

Nope. Never.

America’s colleges and universities are ablaze with antisemitism, inflation is wrecking people’s lives and there’s war and destabilization everywhere. The guardrails are down now and it’s Joe Biden’s fault, Bill. https://t.co/C3cMa526B8 — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 1, 2024

The fact that Kristol hasn't vocally criticized Biden for it (or anything, really), tell us all we need to know.

Trump isn't that competent or focused to do #2. https://t.co/fIWgMVI9yd — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 1, 2024

A fair point. Trump's opponents should really pick one: either he's an incompetent buffoon, or he's smart enough to be the 'authoritarian leader of a populist and anti-liberal movement.'

Can't be both.

Kristol has wasted 8 years of his life because of TDS. How smart is that? https://t.co/jFCOKys8ah — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 1, 2024

Trump has rotted a lot of brains, but he's also exposed a lot of grifters and hypocrites.

Evening thoughts:



1. Trump will win in November.



2. Trump will seek to govern as the Constitution allows.



3. All the traitorous scumbags will suffer the wrath laid out in the Constitution.



4. Bill Kristol is an idiot. https://t.co/jWVQWcltRE — SageHawk🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@SageHawk5) May 1, 2024

We agree wholeheartedly. Especially on the last point.