Bill Kristol WRECKED for 'Morning Thoughts' Post on Possible Trump Win

Sometimes, we almost feel bad for dragging Bill Kristol as much as we do.
Almost.
But when he constantly gives us such meaty content, you can't blame us.
And ol' Bill's got thoughts he's going to share with all of X, no matter how moronic those thoughts are:
Morning thoughts:— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 30, 2024
1. Trump could well win in November.
2. Trump will seek to govern as the authoritarian leader of a populist and anti-liberal movement.
3. The guardrails, formal and informal, of liberal democracy are weaker than they were.
I'm alarmed.
Oh no, Bill is 'alarmed.'
Everyone panic.
1. You are a dick— miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) April 30, 2024
2. You've always been a dick
3. Trump will win in November
4. You'll still be a dick
No lies detected.
Of course Trump’s going to win. And I hope he reigns hellfire on the unelected bureaucrats of the Deep State.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 30, 2024
He's correct, and we hope so.
The people who spent the past eight years making Trump's life (and the lives of his supporters) difficult are now afraid their tactics may be used against them.
Cry us a river.
Build a bridge.
And get over it.
Liberalism has no weapons to fight Marxism— Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) May 1, 2024
Sorry, you were warned
You should have kept the commies out
Instead you let them metastasize
No one did more to make Trump a thing than Kristol and his fellow conservatives who kowtowed to the Democrat party on every major issue.
And in the last eight years, they've engaged in zero seconds of introspection as to why Trump won in 2016 and might very well win again in 2024.
LOL! As much as I don't like Trump, your new friends on the left have done much more than Trump has ever done to erode the guardrails of democracy.— Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 30, 2024
Removing opponents from ballots and throwing them in jail is damaging to democracy.
So is ignoring Supreme Court rulings.
But we all know they don't really like democracy.
Nah. Joe and his crew have already done all that. Seeking to jail political opponents. Banana Republics are laughing.— Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) May 1, 2024
Banana Republics are embarrassed to be associated with the Biden administration.
Bill Kristal is panicking. Everyone knows Trump will win in November.— Walter Right (@Walterrigh44245) April 30, 2024
And Kristol will help in that victory.
But he'll never comprehend why or how.
Cry more snowflake— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 30, 2024
Heh.
And yet you will never look in a mirror to ask yourself how it could have happened. https://t.co/mu6P1MR6gD— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 1, 2024
Nope. Never.
America’s colleges and universities are ablaze with antisemitism, inflation is wrecking people’s lives and there’s war and destabilization everywhere. The guardrails are down now and it’s Joe Biden’s fault, Bill. https://t.co/C3cMa526B8— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 1, 2024
The fact that Kristol hasn't vocally criticized Biden for it (or anything, really), tell us all we need to know.
Trump isn't that competent or focused to do #2. https://t.co/fIWgMVI9yd— Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 1, 2024
A fair point. Trump's opponents should really pick one: either he's an incompetent buffoon, or he's smart enough to be the 'authoritarian leader of a populist and anti-liberal movement.'
Can't be both.
Kristol has wasted 8 years of his life because of TDS. How smart is that? https://t.co/jFCOKys8ah— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 1, 2024
Trump has rotted a lot of brains, but he's also exposed a lot of grifters and hypocrites.
Evening thoughts:— SageHawk🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@SageHawk5) May 1, 2024
1. Trump will win in November.
2. Trump will seek to govern as the Constitution allows.
3. All the traitorous scumbags will suffer the wrath laid out in the Constitution.
4. Bill Kristol is an idiot. https://t.co/jWVQWcltRE
We agree wholeheartedly. Especially on the last point.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member