Bill Kristol Says Trump’s Waffling on Abortion Is Classic Authoritarianism

Donald Trump released a video earlier Monday laying out his position on abortion. He's essentially supporting the Dobbs decision, which returned rules on abortion to the states.

Here libs: Trump does NOT want a national abortion ban, or 6 week ban on abortion like the regime is lying about - he says it should be left to the states, and the availability of IVF should be protected in every state. pic.twitter.com/7mRO1A97Mr — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 8, 2024

No matter what you think about Trump's abortion statement, remember this:



Joe Biden wants abortions up to birth. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 8, 2024

Conservative Bill Kristol says that Trump is waffling on abortion, which could hurt him if the people recognize his stance is "classic authoritarianism."

Trump's waffling on abortion could help him politically in the short term. But it could hurt him if people understand this is classic authoritarianism. (See Eco on Ur-Fascism.) If Trump were sincerely pro-life, that'd be one thing. It's the authoritarianism that is so dangerous. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 8, 2024

"States making their own laws is authoritarian" is certainly one way to frame authoritarianism. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) April 8, 2024

Not taking a firm stance and giving in to the will of the people, yeah, classic authoritarianism, that. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 8, 2024

How dare you allow the people decide for themselves! — Mark Adams (@banjoandpete) April 8, 2024

Joe Biden is counting desperately on "women's rage" over Roe v. Wade being overturned to propel him to a second term.

It's "classic authoritarianism" to allow states to decide their own abortion policy? Sounds like constitutional order to me. https://t.co/QUhRT6TKVQ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 8, 2024

When you only have one hammer in your toolbox everything is a nail… — Blue Peacock (@bluepeacock2350) April 8, 2024

Bill Kristol showing just why no one takes him seriously any longer.



They didn't take him seriously in the past either, but they were giving him space because of his dad. — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) April 8, 2024

So authoritarian -decentralizing power, rightfully returning the issue to the states, and following the constitution. Hitler like ! — jim merriman (@jimmerrima24657) April 8, 2024

You're so ridiculous. Fascism is yesterday's news. Or rather, Joe Biden's news. — Janice Hickey (@Hickey2023) April 8, 2024

It happens to be the only correct posture in a very divided nation. But you be you. — Robert G. (@dmkchf) April 8, 2024

Trump could drop out of the presidential race tomorrow and plead guilty to all the charges against him, and Bill Kristol would still call him an authoritarian threat to democracy. — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) April 8, 2024

Bill you are really gone. Allowing states to decide is the opposite of authoritarianism. You have become indistinguishable from the loons of MSNBC. — Doug Israel (@DougIsrael6) April 8, 2024

You support pro abortion Biden — Theodore Herrera🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@DarthMalice) April 8, 2024

Biden would make abortion up until birth legal in all 50 states. That's what Kristol supports — a federal law.

Saying it’s a state level issue is authoritarian? Are you high, or just stupid? — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) April 8, 2024

All of you simpletons are proving his point that you just don't understand Ur-Fascism. He even provided a link to Umberto Eco explaining why federalism is authoritarianism.

"Ur-Fascism" is the new Christian nationalism which is the new white supremacy.

***