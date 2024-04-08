President Joe Biden Spins Another Yarn About His Childhood Neighborhood
Politico Explains Why Republicans Will 'Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars'
'Amazing'! Elon Musk, NASA Share Video of How the Eclipse Looked From Earth...
Rep. Dan Goldman Assures Us Trump Will End Democracy by Weaponizing the Justice...
The Tide Is Turning: Rowling Showed Women How to Fight Back Against Trans...
You're on Notice, NCAA: In Unanimous Vote, NAIA Bans Men From Competing in...
Rep. Adam Schiff Taking Threat of Trump Imprisoning Him Seriously
'Disturbed': RFK Jr. Says Government Weaponized Against Trump, Vows Jan 6 Special Counsel
As Bird Flu Panic Ramps Up, Here's a Reminder of What the CDC...
Hotel California: San Francisco Tells Grocery Stores They Can't Check Out OR Ever...
Party of Science: LGBTQ Activist Gets Community Note Treatment for Post on 'Biologically...
Hot Take: Christianity Is All About Forgiving Student Loans
What Happened That Day? AP Glosses Over Hamas's Responsibility, Laments Babies Born 10/7...
THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Salon's Take on Men Punching Random Women in NYC...

Bill Kristol Says Trump’s Waffling on Abortion Is Classic Authoritarianism

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 08, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Donald Trump released a video earlier Monday laying out his position on abortion. He's essentially supporting the Dobbs decision, which returned rules on abortion to the states. 

Advertisement

Conservative Bill Kristol says that Trump is waffling on abortion, which could hurt him if the people recognize his stance is "classic authoritarianism."

Recommended

Politico Explains Why Republicans Will 'Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Joe Biden is counting desperately on "women's rage" over Roe v. Wade being overturned to propel him to a second term. 

Advertisement

Biden would make abortion up until birth legal in all 50 states. That's what Kristol supports — a federal law.

All of you simpletons are proving his point that you just don't understand Ur-Fascism. He even provided a link to Umberto Eco explaining why federalism is authoritarianism.

"Ur-Fascism" is the new Christian nationalism which is the new white supremacy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ABORTION BILL KRISTOL DONALD TRUMP AUTHORITARIANISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico Explains Why Republicans Will 'Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars'
Brett T.
'Amazing'! Elon Musk, NASA Share Video of How the Eclipse Looked From Earth Orbit
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hotel California: San Francisco Tells Grocery Stores They Can't Check Out OR Ever Leave
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Adam Schiff Taking Threat of Trump Imprisoning Him Seriously
Brett T.
Rep. Dan Goldman Assures Us Trump Will End Democracy by Weaponizing the Justice Department
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico Explains Why Republicans Will 'Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars' Brett T.
Advertisement