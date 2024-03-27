Gov. Kathy Hochul Tells Anti-Choice Extremists Not to Underestimate Women’s Rage

Democrats will be running on abortion — again — this year, and they're wise to do it: nothing seems to motivate suburban women like putting any restrictions whatsoever on abortion, which was legal right up to childbirth and should be again. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case on a nationwide ban or new limits on mifepristone, the abortion pill. CNN reported that a majority of the justices "appeared skeptical" about a ban on the drug.

But any excuse is a good one to break out the abortion hysteria. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has news for "anti-choice extremists," which could be anyone who wants limits on abortion, such as a 15-week cutoff.

My message to the anti-choice extremists is clear: Don't underestimate the rage of women in this country. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 27, 2024

Yes. Single women on anti-anxiety meds will burn down Western civilization for the right to murder their unborn children so they can go get drunk on Spring Break.



We know. We know. That’s what we’re up against. https://t.co/YN7d64KlBt — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 27, 2024

He's not wrong. This is what we're up against:

The beating heart of the modern Democrat Party.



We they speak and it seems as if they’re not even trying to speak to you, it’s because they aren’t. Every single Democrat policy and talking point is aimed at women like this. https://t.co/V3RE4438k3 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 27, 2024

No one is anti-choice. You are free to choose to not get pregnant.



Have a nice day, crazy lady. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 27, 2024

Rage? Recommend a mental health appointment then make one for yourself too. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 27, 2024

It is now considered "extreme" to be pro-life by the same people who criminalize self defense and are replacing you with illegal aliens 🤡 — Bosspuma1 (@bosspuma19) March 27, 2024

Don’t you have some subways to militarize for no effect? — Magills (@magills_) March 27, 2024

Calm down, woman pic.twitter.com/EnRJXWV6GQ — Ralph the Airborne Ranger (@Hsolo275) March 27, 2024

Take a midol and a Xanax and get back to us tomorrow. — The Ringmaster (@TheRingmaster32) March 27, 2024

They have a choice whether or not to be adults and use birth control, too. — AmericanDawn (@AmericanDawn16) March 27, 2024

Decisions based on rage tend to be very poor ones. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 27, 2024

You DON'T speak for all women.



Democrats like you pretend that women are a monolith on abortion as if PRO-LIFE WOMEN DON'T EXIST. — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) March 27, 2024

Remember when you didn't give parents a choice on whether or not to mask their 2 year old? I like to call that anti-choice extremism. — Jean (@queens_parents) March 27, 2024

Have you considered calming down? — HistoryInc (@T00ManyCommies) March 27, 2024

Most Americans are fine with limiting abortion to the first trimester. But MSNBC's Jen Psaki comes up with a complete lie like this:

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

No, really? Codifying Roe v. Wade would do just that. And maybe Psaki can tell after how many weeks Democrats think abortion should be illegal. Just give us a number.

As long as we're on the subject, Sen. Tammy Duckworth posted this gem:

If you don't support abortion, don't get one. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 27, 2024

If you don't like assault weapons, don't buy one. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) March 27, 2024

If you want an abortion, pay for it yourself. — Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevinsmithspc) March 27, 2024





If you apply this logic to, say, wife-beating or rape or slavery - if you don't like it, don't do it! - you immediately see why it could never persuade a person with two brain cells to rub together. https://t.co/PcOVTqS4sF — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 27, 2024

Fortuitously for Duckworth, the people she's appealing to don't have two brain cells to rub together — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 27, 2024

Joe Biden and the Democrats are counting on women's rage over the Dobbs decision to decide the 2024 election. Abortion is a sacrament to them.

