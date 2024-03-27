Gov. Kathy Hochul Tells Anti-Choice Extremists Not to Underestimate Women’s Rage

Democrats Turn Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Into a Meme
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrats will be running on abortion — again — this year, and they're wise to do it: nothing seems to motivate suburban women like putting any restrictions whatsoever on abortion, which was legal right up to childbirth and should be again. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case on a nationwide ban or new limits on mifepristone, the abortion pill. CNN reported that a majority of the justices "appeared skeptical" about a ban on the drug.



But any excuse is a good one to break out the abortion hysteria. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has news for "anti-choice extremists," which could be anyone who wants limits on abortion, such as a 15-week cutoff.

He's not wrong. This is what we're up against:

Most Americans are fine with limiting abortion to the first trimester. But MSNBC's Jen Psaki comes up with a complete lie like this:

No, really? Codifying Roe v. Wade would do just that. And maybe Psaki can tell after how many weeks Democrats think abortion should be illegal. Just give us a number.

As long as we're on the subject, Sen. Tammy Duckworth posted this gem:




Joe Biden and the Democrats are counting on women's rage over the Dobbs decision to decide the 2024 election. Abortion is a sacrament to them.

***

Tags: ABORTION TAMMY DUCKWORTH KATHY HOCHUL



