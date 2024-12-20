Delusional Donna Brazile Still Insists Biden Will Be Remembered as One of the Greats

You Do NOT Hate the Media ENOUGH: Here's Dana Bash and Chris Murphy...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:40 PM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

If he's so great, why didn't he run for President again?

America’s greatest presidents were sometimes treated like punching bags in office — insulted and vilified by opponents. President Biden has endured the same undeserved treatment. But I expect that, like other great presidents, history will judge him more accurately. 

Biden has been a historically transformative president. His landmark domestic accomplishments are comparable to Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society.             

 2023 survey of 154 political scientists and other presidential experts ranked Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and George Washington as America’s three greatest presidents, in that order. Biden ranked No. 14. Donald Trump, who will become president again on Jan. 20, ranked No. 45 — last on the list. I’m confident Biden’s ranking will rise in the years ahead.

Just call her Donna 'Delulu' Brazile.

That sounds more like it.

Poor wacky Donna.

The key word is 'thinks'. 

Probably a bit of both.

The best thing to do is point and laugh.

She needs to share it with all of America. 

Plus, she provided Hillary Clinton with debate questions in advance.

There should be no coming back from the trust deficit Democrats have created around lying about Biden's health.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DONNA BRAZILE JOE BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

