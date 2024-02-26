Bill Kristol Has a Special Reminder for the Supreme Court

Bill Kristol, editor-at-large at The Bulwark, a website set up for Republicans who are so against Donald Trump that they are getting ready to vote for Joe Biden a second time, has a message for the Supreme Court for when they get back to work. He reminds the justices that they're supposed to deny cert for Trump's appeal of the D.C. Circuit Court's decision on whether he has immunity from prosecution.

Advertisement

Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked the Supreme Court to not delay Trump's election interference trial as it would cause "serious harm to the government and the public." In other words, he wants the case wrapped up before the election.

Hi there, Supreme Court justices. I think you get to work around now? Just a helpful reminder that this is the week you're supposed to deny cert for Trump's appeal of the DC Circuit immunity decision.



You're welcome. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 26, 2024

Toobin a little harder and I’m sure they’ll get right on it. https://t.co/AB3EHIn8PS — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 26, 2024

He insists on being able to speak to the manager — Justin (@KeystoneObsrvr) February 26, 2024

Ok Karen. — 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓹𝓱𝓮𝓷 ستفن (@SAScharschmidt) February 26, 2024

It's always so weird when someone with no importance, thinks they have sway. — Words Matter (@WordsMa30048486) February 26, 2024

You gonna protest at their houses? — Dusty (@dustopian) February 26, 2024

That was last week, and it didn't happen then, so don't hold your breath. — CopernicusSees (@CopernicusSees) February 26, 2024

The Supreme Court's decision will apply to all presidents, not just Trump. Be careful what you wish for. — Mark James (@MarkJam57305707) February 26, 2024

Out Fourth Estate folks.



Aren't they fabulous. — Jim Marlowe (@RoseRandall1214) February 26, 2024

Imagine being this twisted up in the head about someone who had one of the most successful presidencies ever by every measure and has currently a majority of the people willing to vote him over the current president. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 26, 2024

You’re so desperate to interfere with an election. — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) February 26, 2024

Well Bill… so happy to see you don’t suffer from any delusions of grandeur. When did you become a constitutional lawyer? Fascinating.



So happy to see your kind assistance for those confused Supreme Court justices…



You really should consider retirement. — JayHawk (@hawkman555) February 26, 2024

How many of the justices read The Bulwark to influence their decisions?

***