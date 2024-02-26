Media Squee Over Biden's Totally Unscheduled and Surprise Appearance That Was Announced Da...
Bill Kristol Has a Special Reminder for the Supreme Court

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 26, 2024
Townhall Media

Bill Kristol, editor-at-large at The Bulwark, a website set up for Republicans who are so against Donald Trump that they are getting ready to vote for Joe Biden a second time, has a message for the Supreme Court for when they get back to work. He reminds the justices that they're supposed to deny cert for Trump's appeal of the D.C. Circuit Court's decision on whether he has immunity from prosecution.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked the Supreme Court to not delay Trump's election interference trial as it would cause "serious harm to the government and the public." In other words, he wants the case wrapped up before the election.

How many of the justices read The Bulwark to influence their decisions?

Tags: BILL KRISTOL DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT

