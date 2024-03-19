'Provincial Buffoon': Bill Kristol's Take on Kate Middleton Is BEYOND Weird

We're not quite sure what to make of this one, frankly. Bill Kristol had gone round the bend quite some time ago, but this take on Kate Middleton is all sorts of special.

Straightforward from here:

1. Kate surfaces, files for divorce, denounces Royal Family.

2. Forms new political party committed to a republican Britain. "The Crown is over."

3. Anti-monarchy Labourites and normal Tories join.

4. Prime Minister Kate Middleton.

5. Goodbye monarchy. pic.twitter.com/TpsvPobOhl — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 18, 2024

We have no words, really.

Also: A newly republican Britain could then choose to apply for admission to the United States. I'm thinking four states--England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland--but am open to five, with a North England and South England, like the Dakotas. Exciting! — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 18, 2024

And we could ride to work on a unicorn tomorrow. We like our odds better.

You were more amusing as a fake conservative. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 19, 2024

Oh, this is amusing. But for all the wrong reasons.

Once upon a time you weren't a dumb dork. — Matthew McGuire (@ismatthewmcg) March 19, 2024

Yep. The good old days.

Lol. You think Trumps king of England too. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) March 18, 2024

Would not surprise us.

Bill Kristol once again calling for regime change in a foreign nation. — Clay (@MoodyBlueshirt) March 18, 2024

That tracks for Bill.

Stop trying to compete with the Babylon Bee, you suck at it. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) March 18, 2024

Yes he does. The Bee is funny.

“Straightforward from here”



Did someone put peyote in your coffee this morning? — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) March 18, 2024

We laughed.

"6. I propagate war."



- Bill Kristol — GaryBowings (@GBowings) March 19, 2024

Ouch. But truthful.

Weirdest part of Bill Kristol here is his mother was the late Gertrude Himmelfarb, an expert on the Victorians, who must be writhing in disgust at what a provincial buffoon Bill has become https://t.co/GPHmmTGLIZ — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) March 18, 2024

We love the phrase 'provincial buffoon', really.

No one should be rooting for the end of the monarchy https://t.co/Vr5QcdqDLk — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 18, 2024

And yet Bill went there.

We will, in fact, be greeted as liberators https://t.co/KDwbyZlcUy — 4th Class Officer (@4thClassOfficer) March 19, 2024

Heh.

Are there any regimes you wouldn’t change https://t.co/HMzcVkUfJB — Zac Mabry (@ZacMabry) March 18, 2024

Probably not.

A Republican England has about the same charm factor as a Calvinist Italy. https://t.co/NYhVhLssCR — Edward Badgette (@acrimonyand) March 19, 2024

True.

The evacuation of the American Embassy in London after the failure of Operation British Freedom (2043, colourised) https://t.co/BE6PErtN7X pic.twitter.com/NZuVKHoEWY — Bovril-Gesellschaft (@BovrilG) March 19, 2024

Brutal.

One positive spin on this is given the history of Bill Kristol’s proposed regime changes, this would end with monarchism stronger than ever and probably the Stuarts restored to the throne. https://t.co/Hq61sKlIaH — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) March 19, 2024

There's the silver lining.

Bill's never happier than when he's calling for regime-change in a foreign country. https://t.co/lGq6uNKXQs — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 19, 2024

That's his happy place.

Chasing the high he gets pushing for regime change in order to spread democracy, no matter the cost others will pay to satisfy his bad habit https://t.co/972NVhiNeM — Peter Wrangel (@PeterWrangel) March 19, 2024

It's like a drug.

He literally can’t not be subversive, it’s remarkable. It’s not even his country and he’s somehow got a plot to undermine it in his pocket, ready to go at a moment’s notice. https://t.co/9VvSF8gqSU — Ted (@NBA_head_) March 18, 2024

When you look at it that way, it is kind of impressive.

Less people would be killed than the last time Kristol called for regime change. https://t.co/ooxwXOyq72 — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) March 18, 2024

Oof.

But no lie detected.

This guy used to be a Republican thought leader. Trump broke him. https://t.co/nLNbnwDqPc — CPickDC (@cpickdc) March 19, 2024

So broken.

these idiots are actually allowed to advise on international policy, bonkers. https://t.co/msZc7fznHx — roger robert (@rfvyqv8fhy) March 19, 2024

'Bonkers' is putting it mildly.

Straightforward from here:

1. Lady Diana resurrects

2. Abolishes the magna carta

3. The conquest of Ireland continues

4. The first and second purge of London happens https://t.co/jdBRdSb3ZC — Rigamalder (@Centralspectre) March 19, 2024

More likely than Bill's fantasy, if we're honest.

***

