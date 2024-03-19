'Provincial Buffoon': Bill Kristol's Take on Kate Middleton Is BEYOND Weird

Rep. Ted Lieu Says the Best Way to Avoid Disinformation Is to Watch...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 19, 2024
Meme screenshot

We're not quite sure what to make of this one, frankly. Bill Kristol had gone round the bend quite some time ago, but this take on Kate Middleton is all sorts of special.

Advertisement

We have no words, really.

And we could ride to work on a unicorn tomorrow. We like our odds better.

Oh, this is amusing. But for all the wrong reasons.

Yep. The good old days.

Would not surprise us.

That tracks for Bill.

Advertisement

Yes he does. The Bee is funny.

We laughed.

Ouch. But truthful.

We love the phrase 'provincial buffoon', really.

And yet Bill went there.

Heh.

Probably not.

True.

Advertisement

Brutal.

There's the silver lining.

That's his happy place.

It's like a drug.

When you look at it that way, it is kind of impressive.

Oof.

But no lie detected.

Advertisement

So broken.

'Bonkers' is putting it mildly.

More likely than Bill's fantasy, if we're honest.

***

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement