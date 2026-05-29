Tantrum-Throwing Bulwarker Thinks Defining the Word 'Vegan' Somehow HELPS James Talarico a...
Hillary Clinton Trips Over Fellow Libs (One Named Bill) While Ranting About Trump...
Mary Katharine Ham's Mockery of No Kings Losers Protesting on Trump's Birthday Is...
SO MANY Idiot Dems Are Trying to Dunk on Susan Collins for 'Sending...
Receipt-Filled Post Taking Democrats' Fake Narrative About Ken Paxton APART Is a Brutally...
VIP
Bret Michaels' Statement Reveals the Real Reason Some Performers Are Backing Out of...
Did NOT Have 'FURIOUS Democrats' Talking Smack About the Biden Family on Our...
The Guardian's Margaret Sullivan's Hot Takes on Biden vs. Trump Belong in a...
'Gayer Version of Beto' James Talarico DEFENSIVE Over the Whole Being a VEGAN...
He's Gonna BLOOOW! Ben Rhodes Frothy-Mouthed Smear of Susan Collins Sending Platner to...
Martha MacCallum Obliterates Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Attempt to Project Biden's Issues Onto...
Bless Her HEART: Martina McBride SHREDDED After Her Own Posts Expose ‘Nonpartisan’ 250...
VIP
Deep Blue Dem Candidate Drops Truth Bomb on Boys in Girls’ Sports (GASP!)...
Jim Acosta and Katie Couric Laughably Warn That CBS News and CNN Are...

Buzzkill Alert! Dem Account's Celebration of Houston Chronicle's Talarico Endorsement Gets Cut Short

Doug P. | 12:35 PM on May 29, 2026
Twitchy

In the past we've enjoyed keeping track of some of the Democrat "wins" accounts. There was "Biden Wins," until Biden was shown the door. Then came "Kamala Wins," right up until the point where Harris lost. Now the broader-themed "Democratic Wins" account, which, if history holds, will end up telegraphing even more losses. 

Advertisement

Here's one that we're supposed to think is some kind of blockbuster evidence that James Talarico is going to end up winning the Texas Senate race. This is a game changer! Well, not really:

LOL! 

Who wants to tell them?

In 2024 the Chronicle endorsed Democrat Colin Allred over Ted Cruz, and the Republican ended up winning by nearly nine points. But keep on celebrating that Talarico endorsement, Dems!

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Mockery of No Kings Losers Protesting on Trump's Birthday Is Simply SPECTACULAR
Sam J.
Advertisement

Those Dem "wins" accounts sure do put up a lot of Ls. This one might be no different. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, and that includes keeping a nutty leftist like Talarico from winning a Senate seat. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Mockery of No Kings Losers Protesting on Trump's Birthday Is Simply SPECTACULAR
Sam J.
SO MANY Idiot Dems Are Trying to Dunk on Susan Collins for 'Sending Platner to War,' Here Are the DUMBEST
Sam J.
Hillary Clinton Trips Over Fellow Libs (One Named Bill) While Ranting About Trump Defiling the WH
Doug P.
Did NOT Have 'FURIOUS Democrats' Talking Smack About the Biden Family on Our BINGO Card but ... POPCORN
Sam J.
Receipt-Filled Post Taking Democrats' Fake Narrative About Ken Paxton APART Is a Brutally BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Tantrum-Throwing Bulwarker Thinks Defining the Word 'Vegan' Somehow HELPS James Talarico and YEAH NO
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham's Mockery of No Kings Losers Protesting on Trump's Birthday Is Simply SPECTACULAR Sam J.
Advertisement