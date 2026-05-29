Buzzkill Alert! Dem Account's Celebration of Houston Chronicle's Talarico Endorsement Gets Cut Short

In the past we've enjoyed keeping track of some of the Democrat "wins" accounts. There was "Biden Wins," until Biden was shown the door. Then came "Kamala Wins," right up until the point where Harris lost. Now the broader-themed "Democratic Wins" account, which, if history holds, will end up telegraphing even more losses.

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Here's one that we're supposed to think is some kind of blockbuster evidence that James Talarico is going to end up winning the Texas Senate race. This is a game changer! Well, not really:

BREAKING: In a stunning coup against Ken Paxton, the Houston Chronicle, one of the largest papers in Texas, just endorsed James Talarico. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/2aRkkoPBNc — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) May 28, 2026

LOL!

Who wants to tell them?

It’s a democrat paper that hasn’t endorsed a Republican in a generation. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 29, 2026

In 2024 the Chronicle endorsed Democrat Colin Allred over Ted Cruz, and the Republican ended up winning by nearly nine points. But keep on celebrating that Talarico endorsement, Dems!

WHOA, you’re telling me the same rag that endorsed Beto and Allred endorsed the Democrat this time around?!



Game changer. https://t.co/w3AqJZaA9u — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 28, 2026

BREAKING: The Houston Chronicle has not endorsed a Republican candidate for statewide or national office since Mitt Romney in 2012. Their long track record of selecting so many losers illustrates how out of touch the editorial board is with Texas voters, and reality. pic.twitter.com/JB2IbtnWE8 — Uri Blago 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) May 28, 2026

Those Dem "wins" accounts sure do put up a lot of Ls. This one might be no different.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, and that includes keeping a nutty leftist like Talarico from winning a Senate seat.

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