Pretty sure Dan Rather didn’t think before tweeting about how easy it is to bully kids into doing things they don’t want to by applauding them for being more obedient than their parents when it comes to masking. Or, adults.

K.

We get it, dunking on parents is SO HOT RIGHT NOW for influencers on the Left, but this was dumb, even for the Godfather of Fake News.

When it comes to wearing masks, most children seem to be acting like grown-ups, taking it in stride. I would say many adults are acting like children, but that’s not fair to kids. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 24, 2022

Dan, just delete your account already. Seriously.

Just because your young child is used to being masked by you and other liberal totalitarians, doesn't make it right or humane. Liberals are stupid. And anti-American. — Do Not Comply Simon (@SimpleS22599675) January 25, 2022

Yeah, there was a time when uncomplaining kids worked in sweat shops too. Adults with brains realized that kids were suffering and ended child labor. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) January 25, 2022

Dan, there are zero masks that are made for young children. Even if the science supported masking kids, which it dosen't, none would work. Is this hard to understand or something? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 25, 2022

Kids don’t have an option to say “no” since it’s panicked parents who’ll take away their phone or ground them. Don’t act like a child is standing up but only following orders — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 25, 2022

At least they aren’t forging legal documents with fonts that weren’t existing at the time of their inception in order to push an outright falsehood about their political foes… — Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) January 25, 2022

Won't forget this when studies come out supporting the anecdotes that masks are harmful mentally to kids and you try and gaslight your way out of Tweets like this. The anger against people like you is palpable. — Jack Merridew (@Maroon_1001) January 25, 2022

Yes, it’s easy to train kids to do things and they complain far less than adults. Which is why they make excellent factory workers and miners. You can get them to do all kids of things- it’s called grooming. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) January 24, 2022

great child soldiers too! — Jim (@jajamjamejames) January 25, 2022

Adults misinterpret childhood response to trauma because children lack the experience to process it effectively. What you see as, "taking it in stride," is actually a huge problem because the trauma will manifest in more destructive and prolonged ways later. — Mechanical Frog (@MechFrog12) January 25, 2022

This is akin to NY Gov tweet about beating children…

Delete your account — Captain NoPants (@CNoPants) January 25, 2022

When did you have a chance to interact with most children? — Dusty (@dustopian) January 25, 2022

Yeah, that sounds bad, right?

How many kids do you spend time with on a daily basis? I can tell you my almost teenage son is struggling wearing a mask and it is taking a toll on him. Sanctimonious jackass. https://t.co/yGCWy2aB2C — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 25, 2022

Now now, calling Dan a sanctimonious jackass is an insult to sanctimonious jackasses.

