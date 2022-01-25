Pretty sure Dan Rather didn’t think before tweeting about how easy it is to bully kids into doing things they don’t want to by applauding them for being more obedient than their parents when it comes to masking. Or, adults.

K.

We get it, dunking on parents is SO HOT RIGHT NOW for influencers on the Left, but this was dumb, even for the Godfather of Fake News.

Dan, just delete your account already. Seriously.

Yeah, that sounds bad, right?

Now now, calling Dan a sanctimonious jackass is an insult to sanctimonious jackasses.

