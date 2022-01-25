Joe Walsh has been tripping over his own tweets for years … heh.

We suppose that’s sort of what happens when you’re a flaming hypocrite. Remember the time when he said he would be taking up his musket if Trump didn’t win? And now he’s magically some left-leaning moderate who saw the light?

Yeah, we don’t buy it.

And you know it’s bad when even Brit Hume is sharing your ‘L’s’ on Twitter:

Ouch is right.

Admit it, you hear that ‘ouch’ in Brit’s deadpan, dry voice, right?

That’s always what makes us laugh about him when he gets ‘saucy’ on Twitter.

@WalshFreedom is already in fragile place. This won't help his mental health. — Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) January 25, 2022

Careful, he’ll talk about his musket again.

Joe Walsh is what happens when someone with no morals, common sense, or self awareness tries to do politics. — not important enough to govern (@MarkMazman) January 25, 2022

Don’t forget they also try desperately to flip-flop their opinions and pretend they weren’t a raging Trump supporter to gain favor and attention.

Well, I think you are mistaken Mr Walsh — @theycallmeox (@theycallmeox) January 25, 2022

About most things, yes, he is.

***

Related:

Just. WOW: Biden has ALWAYS been a nasty bully as you can see in NSFW compilation of him attacking people over and over again (watch)

‘Sooo … drink Pepsi’! E. Jean Carroll pushing peeps to #BoycottPepsi for donating money to EVIL pro-life GOP BACKFIRES spectacularly

REEEEE! Seems Brian Stelter doesn’t LIKE being called out for his hypocrisy when it comes to presidents calling a journo a ‘son of a b*tch’ and LOL

Recommended Twitchy Video