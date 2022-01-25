Joe Walsh has been tripping over his own tweets for years … heh.
We suppose that’s sort of what happens when you’re a flaming hypocrite. Remember the time when he said he would be taking up his musket if Trump didn’t win? And now he’s magically some left-leaning moderate who saw the light?
Yeah, we don’t buy it.
And you know it’s bad when even Brit Hume is sharing your ‘L’s’ on Twitter:
— Brit Hume (@brithume) January 25, 2022
Ouch is right.
Admit it, you hear that ‘ouch’ in Brit’s deadpan, dry voice, right?
That’s always what makes us laugh about him when he gets ‘saucy’ on Twitter.
@WalshFreedom is already in fragile place. This won't help his mental health.
— Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) January 25, 2022
Careful, he’ll talk about his musket again.
Joe Walsh is what happens when someone with no morals, common sense, or self awareness tries to do politics.
— not important enough to govern (@MarkMazman) January 25, 2022
Don’t forget they also try desperately to flip-flop their opinions and pretend they weren’t a raging Trump supporter to gain favor and attention.
Well, I think you are mistaken Mr Walsh
— @theycallmeox (@theycallmeox) January 25, 2022
About most things, yes, he is.
